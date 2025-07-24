LIVE TV
  Is It Safe to Eat Sabja Seeds in Monsoon? Check Facts

Is It Safe to Eat Sabja Seeds in Monsoon? Check Facts

Sabja seeds are safe to eat during the monsoon. They cool the body, aid digestion, hydrate, reduce bloating, and provide essential nutrients for seasonal wellness.

Is It Safe to Eat Sabja Seeds in Monsoon? Check Facts
1/6

Cooling Properties

The temperatures are contrary to the season, but sabja seeds still provide a cooling effect within the body, so as not to let internal heat build up.

Is It Safe to Eat Sabja Seeds in Monsoon? Check Facts
2/6

Represents Hydration

The seeds absorb water and also swell up to aid hydration, particularly when humidity removes the moisture from the human body.

Is It Safe to Eat Sabja Seeds in Monsoon? Check Facts
3/6

Aids in Digestion

Sabja seeds are high in fiber, which acts as fuel for good digestion and helps with various monsoon issues, including constipation and acidity.

Is It Safe to Eat Sabja Seeds in Monsoon? Check Facts
4/6

Enriching

Sabja seeds were found to be rich in calcium, magnesium, and iron. These seeds help nourish the immune system and are healthy during the monsoon.

Is It Safe to Eat Sabja Seeds in Monsoon? Check Facts
5/6

Reducing Bloating and Cravings

Sabja seeds relieve hunger and aid in improving the bloating associated with heavy or oily monsoon food, which can create difficulties in digestion.

Is It Safe to Eat Sabja Seeds in Monsoon? Check Facts
6/6

Disclaimer

Sabja seeds are safe to eat during the monsoon. They cool the body, aid digestion, hydrate, reduce bloating, and provide essential nutrients for seasonal wellness.

Is It Safe to Eat Sabja Seeds in Monsoon? Check Facts - Photo Gallery

Is It Safe to Eat Sabja Seeds in Monsoon? Check Facts - Photo Gallery

Is It Safe to Eat Sabja Seeds in Monsoon? Check Facts - Photo Gallery
Is It Safe to Eat Sabja Seeds in Monsoon? Check Facts - Photo Gallery
Is It Safe to Eat Sabja Seeds in Monsoon? Check Facts - Photo Gallery
Is It Safe to Eat Sabja Seeds in Monsoon? Check Facts - Photo Gallery

