Is It Safe to Eat Sabja Seeds in Monsoon? Check Facts
Sabja seeds are safe to eat during the monsoon. They cool the body, aid digestion, hydrate, reduce bloating, and provide essential nutrients for seasonal wellness.
Cooling Properties
The temperatures are contrary to the season, but sabja seeds still provide a cooling effect within the body, so as not to let internal heat build up.
Represents Hydration
The seeds absorb water and also swell up to aid hydration, particularly when humidity removes the moisture from the human body.
Aids in Digestion
Sabja seeds are high in fiber, which acts as fuel for good digestion and helps with various monsoon issues, including constipation and acidity.
Enriching
Sabja seeds were found to be rich in calcium, magnesium, and iron. These seeds help nourish the immune system and are healthy during the monsoon.
Reducing Bloating and Cravings
Sabja seeds relieve hunger and aid in improving the bloating associated with heavy or oily monsoon food, which can create difficulties in digestion.
