Is Malaika Arora Dating Splitsvilla 16 Star Sorab Bedi? Viral Reels Spark Relationship Rumors | Know Her Age, Ex Boyfriends, Net Worth & Latest News

Malaika Arora is once again grabbing attention online after sharing a series of glamorous Instagram reels, leaving fans curious about what’s happening in her personal life. The Bollywood diva recently sparked dating buzz after being spotted getting close with Splitsvilla 16 fame Sourab Bedi, and the internet cannot stop talking about it. From viral social media reels to new relationship rumours, Malaika Arora continues to dominate headlines even years after her Bollywood debut. Here’s everything you need to know about Malaika Arora.

Malaika Arora Age
1/6
Is Malaika Arora Dating Splitsvilla 16 Star Sorab Bedi? Viral Reels Spark Relationship Rumors | Know Her Age, Ex Boyfriends, Net Worth & Latest News

Malaika Arora Age

She was born on 23 October 1973. She is about 52 years old in 2026.

Malaika Arora Career
2/6
Credit: Instagram@malaikaaroraofficial

Malaika Arora Career

Malaika Arora is an Indian model, dancer, actress, TV personality, and entrepreneur. She started as an MTV India VJ and television host, gaining early popularity. Apart from entertainment, she runs fitness, fashion, and brand endorsement ventures.

Malaika Arora Latest News- Is She Dating Sorab Bedi?
3/6
Malaika Arora’s Cozy Dance With Sorab Bedi

Malaika Arora Latest News- Is She Dating Sorab Bedi?

Malaika Arora has recently gone viral on social media after appearing in a series of Instagram reels and videos with reality TV personality Sorab Bedi, which quickly sparked dating speculation online. Sorab Bedi is known for appearing on MTV Splitsvilla Season 16, a popular dating reality show currently streaming on JioHotstar. However, neither Malaika Arora nor Sorab Bedi has confirmed any relationship, and the interaction currently remains a topic of online gossip and fan speculation.

MalaikaArora Ex Boyfriends
4/6
Malaika Arora opens up about her mystery man spotted at a concert. (Photo: X)

MalaikaArora Ex Boyfriends

Arbaaz Khan – Husband (married in 1998, divorced in 2017); they have a son Arhaan Khan. Arjun Kapoor – Long-term boyfriend; relationship lasted several years before their breakup in 2024.

Malaika Arora Net Worth
5/6
Credit: Instagram@malaikaaroraofficial

Malaika Arora Net Worth

Estimated ₹100–120 crore (around $10–12 million).

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

The information about Malaika Arora’s personal life and dating rumours is based on media reports and social media speculation. Neither Malaika Arora nor Sorab Bedi has officially confirmed these claims. Readers are advised to treat such reports as unverified until confirmed by the individuals involved.

