LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein Ramadan 2026 India 22k gold price Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation hockey rink shooting accident Epstein Ramadan 2026 India 22k gold price Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation hockey rink shooting accident Epstein Ramadan 2026 India 22k gold price Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation hockey rink shooting accident Epstein Ramadan 2026 India 22k gold price Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation hockey rink shooting accident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein Ramadan 2026 India 22k gold price Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation hockey rink shooting accident Epstein Ramadan 2026 India 22k gold price Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation hockey rink shooting accident Epstein Ramadan 2026 India 22k gold price Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation hockey rink shooting accident Epstein Ramadan 2026 India 22k gold price Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation hockey rink shooting accident
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Is Rashmika Mandanna Getting Married THIS Month? Spotted At Salon Amid Wedding Rumors With Vijay Deverakonda

Is Rashmika Mandanna Getting Married THIS Month? Spotted At Salon Amid Wedding Rumors With Vijay Deverakonda

Wedding rumors surrounding Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are heating up, and fans are tracking every move of the rumored couple. The actress was recently spotted stepping out of a salon in Mumbai, instantly sparking speculation about possible bridal preparations. Paparazzi greeted her with “shaadi mubarak,” and her reaction only added fuel to the ongoing wedding buzz. Here’s everything you need to know about Rashmika Mandanna.

Published By: Published: February 17, 2026 11:00:07 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Rashmika Mandanna Public Appearance
1/5
Is Rashmika Mandanna Getting Married THIS Month? Spotted At Salon Amid Wedding Rumors With Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna Public Appearance

Rashmika has been frequently spotted in Mumbai during the past few days, including casual outings and grooming appointments. Paparazzi congratulated her with “shaadi mubarak,” and she reacted playfully, without confirming anything.

You Might Be Interested In
Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Rumors
2/5

Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Rumors

Viral wedding invites and reception cards circulating online claim a February 2026 wedding and a Hyderabad reception. Some reports suggest a private ceremony with close family, possibly a destination wedding. However, the authenticity of the invite remains unverified and the couple has not officially confirmed the marriage.

Rashmika Mandanna Recent Public Appearance ai Mumbai Airport
3/5

Rashmika Mandanna Recent Public Appearance ai Mumbai Airport

The duo were spotted arriving separately at Mumbai airport and later leaving in the same car. Fans and media continue to track their movements closely amid the rumours.

You Might Be Interested In
Rashmika & Vijay Dating Rumors
4/5

Rashmika & Vijay Dating Rumors

Dating rumours have circulated since 2020. Reports suggested a private engagement in 2025.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
5/5

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS