Is Rashmika Mandanna Getting Married THIS Month? Spotted At Salon Amid Wedding Rumors With Vijay Deverakonda
Wedding rumors surrounding Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are heating up, and fans are tracking every move of the rumored couple. The actress was recently spotted stepping out of a salon in Mumbai, instantly sparking speculation about possible bridal preparations. Paparazzi greeted her with “shaadi mubarak,” and her reaction only added fuel to the ongoing wedding buzz. Here’s everything you need to know about Rashmika Mandanna.
Rashmika Mandanna Public Appearance
Rashmika has been frequently spotted in Mumbai during the past few days, including casual outings and grooming appointments. Paparazzi congratulated her with “shaadi mubarak,” and she reacted playfully, without confirming anything.
Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Rumors
Viral wedding invites and reception cards circulating online claim a February 2026 wedding and a Hyderabad reception. Some reports suggest a private ceremony with close family, possibly a destination wedding. However, the authenticity of the invite remains unverified and the couple has not officially confirmed the marriage.
Rashmika Mandanna Recent Public Appearance ai Mumbai Airport
The duo were spotted arriving separately at Mumbai airport and later leaving in the same car. Fans and media continue to track their movements closely amid the rumours.
Rashmika & Vijay Dating Rumors
Dating rumours have circulated since 2020. Reports suggested a private engagement in 2025.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.