Is Saiyara’s Female Lead, Aneet Padda A Nepo Kid? You Won’t Believe Where She Started!
Saiyaara has now become Bollywood’s most loved romantic drama, by making history with its box office numbers. The Mohit Suri directorial turned Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda into stars. The story revolves around passionate lovers struggling to find balance in love and ambition. Saiyara, starring newcomers, has grossed 83 crores in its opening weekend, making it Mohit Suri’s second biggest hit after Ek Villain, featuring Siddharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. So are you curious about the leading lady of the blockbuster film Saiyaara? Let me tell you everything about her background and rise to fame journey.
Where is Aneet Padda from?
Actress Aneet Padda belongs to a middle-class family from Amritsar in Punjab. Padda completed a bachelor's degree from Jesus and Mary College, University of Delhi.
Is Aneet Padda Nepo kid?
No, Aneet Padda is not a Nepo kid. She began her career with a brief role as a love interest of Vishal Jethwa’s character in Salaam Venky.
Aneet Padda's OTT Debut Went Unnoticed
Padda debuted on OTT platform, with a lead role in Big Girls Don’t Cry, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video, yet it didn’t give her any recognition.
Aneet Padda's Big Break With Saiyaara
In 2025, Aneet Padda had her breakthrough with Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri alongside actor Ahaan Panday. Saiyaara becomes one of Bollywood’s most loved romantic dramas, through which she rose to fame.
How Aneet Padda Came Onboard?
In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, Mohit Suri revealed that Ahaan Panday requested him to give Padda a chance, the one who saved the scenario.
First Impression Went Wrong?
Mohit Suri further added that meeting Aneet Padda did not work, but somehow Ahaan managed to convince him to have the meeting.
How Mohit Suri Found Saiyaara Female Lead?
Mohit told in the second meeting, he saw Aneet Padda in a white shirt and jeans, with her clumsy yet attractive look, made him say, ‘This is it,’ and that’s how he found the main female lead of Saiyaara.
Disclaimer
The information presented in this article is based on publicly available sources and media reports. All box office figures, career details, and personal background data are for informational purposes only and may be subject to change.