Is Skipping Breakfast Healthy? Dhurandhar Star Akshaye Khanna Says He Never Eats One, Busting The Myth
Actor Akshaye Khanna, who will be seen in the upcoming film Dhurandhar recently revealed an interesting lifestyle habit that he never eats breakfast. His statement has sparked curiosity among fans and health conscious readers alike. Breakfast has long been called the “most important meal of the day,” but modern lifestyle trends and intermittent fasting challenge that belief.
What Akshaye Khanna Said About Skipping Breakfast
Known for his disciplined and low key lifestyle. Akshaye Khanna shared that skipping breakfast has been a long term habit for him. The actor believes in listening to his body rather than following fixed food rules, a mindset many celebrities now endorse.
Is It Okay to Skip Breakfast?
Skipping breakfast can be fine if you feel energetic and eat balanced meals later especially with intermittent fasting. However, for people with long work hours or health issues, it may cause fatigue, overall nutrition matters more than timing.
Akshaye Khanna’s Dietary Habits
Akshaye Khanna avoids junk food and prefers simple nutritious home cooked meals. His daily diet focuses on a balanced mix of fibre, protein and carbohydrates that is easy to digest. For lunch, he usually eats dal, rice, a vegetable and a non-vegetarian dish like chicken or fish, while dinner typically includes roti, one vegetable and a chicken dish reflecting a disciplined and wholesome eating routine.
Celebrity Diets vs Real Life Health
While celebrities like Akshaye Khanna can maintain strict routines due to controlled schedules, regular individuals should not blindly copy celebrity diets. Your body’s needs depend on age, health conditions, stress levels, and activity.
Breakfast vs Skipping: What Matters More
Whether you eat breakfast early in the morning or later in the day matters less than maintaining overall nutritional balance. What truly counts is total daily nutrition along with adequate protein and fibre intake proper hydration consistent eating patterns and healthy lifestyle habits. When meals are wholesome and balanced and suited to your body’s needs the timing becomes less important than what and how much you eat.
Disclaimer
This is for informational purposes only and does not substitute professional medical or nutritional advice. Individual health needs may vary.