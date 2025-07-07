Is This Scarlett Johansson’s Sexiest Performance Ever? Fans Think So!

Scarlett Johansson is making headlines with her steamy role as Zora in Jurassic World Rebirth, which fans are already calling her boldest performance yet. The film, also featuring Jonathan Bailey, has been described as a “love letter” to Steven Spielberg’s legacy. Johansson shared that she eagerly jumped at the chance to be part of the project. While some viewers are praising it as a “roaring triumph,” others have dismissed it as a “string of forgettable scenes,” reflecting a mix of excitement and criticism surrounding the film’s release.