Is Your Gmail Id at Risk? Here’s How To Secure Your Account

Signs Your Gmail Account Might Be at Risk

Unsusual login activity: Gmail notifies you if your account is accessed from an unknown device or location.

Suspicious emails sent from your account: If people you know say there are getting spam emails from your account, there are high risk that it have been hacked.

Unexpected password change requests: If you receive any notifications about password change, do not initiate it.

Security Alerts from Google: Google keeps an eye on your account and will send you a warning if it notices anything suspicious.