Isha Ambani: Age, Net Worth, Education, Business Career and Beauty Brand Tira – Everything About Mukesh Ambani’s Daughter

Isha Ambani is a leading Indian businesswoman and a key figure in Reliance Industries known for her role in retail fashion and beauty ventures. As the daughter of Mukesh Ambani she has built a strong identity through global education modern leadership and the launch of Tira Beauty making her one of the most influential women in Indian business today.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 8, 2026 16:35:45 IST
Age
Isha Ambani: Age, Net Worth, Education, Business Career and Beauty Brand Tira - Everything About Mukesh Ambani's Daughter

Age

Isha Ambani was born on October 23 1991 in Mumbai Maharashtra India and as of 2026 she is 34 years old making her one of the most prominent young business leaders in the country today.

Net Worth
Net Worth

As of early 2026, Isha Ambani's net worth is estimated around ₹800-835 crore (approx. $100 million USD) though her true wealth is tied to the vast Reliance Industries empire.

Education
Education

Isha Ambani's education plays a crucial role in shaping her global business outlook. She has a strong academic background from top global institutions:
Undergraduate Degree: Psychology & South Asian Studies, Yale University
MBA: Stanford Graduate School of Business

Business Career
Business Career

Isha Ambani began her business career by joining Reliance Industries after completing her studies and quickly emerged as a key leader in the group retail and consumer businesses. She played an important role in launching Reliance Jio and later focused on expanding Reliance Retail fashion and digital platforms including AJIO.

Beauty Brand Tira
Beauty Brand Tira

One of her most notable ventures is Tira Beauty, launched in 2023.Tira Beauty is a premium beauty retail brand launched under Reliance Retail with Isha Ambani playing a central role in its vision and growth. The brand focuses on bringing global and Indian beauty labels together on a single platform offering skincare makeup haircare and fragrances for modern consumers.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

The information provided here about Isha Ambani including her age, net worth, education and business ventures is based on publicly available sources and estimates. Figures and details may change over time and should not be considered as official financial advice or exact data.

