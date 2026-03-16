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  • Isha Ambani Turns Heads at Oscars 2026 in Vintage Valentino Couture and Diamond Choker | In Pics

Isha Ambani Turns Heads at Oscars 2026 in Vintage Valentino Couture and Diamond Choker | In Pics

Billionaire heiress Isha Ambani stunned everyone with her glamorous Oscars 2026 debut, instantly becoming one of the most talked about guests on Hollywood’s biggest night. Wearing a vintage Valentino couture gown from the Fall 2006 collection, Isha brought timeless fashion to the red carpet and impressed global fashion critics. The Reliance Retail director walked the red carpet alongside her husband Anand Piramal, turning the moment into a stylish couple appearance at the Academy Awards. While the gown grabbed attention, it was her dazzling diamond choker that truly stole the spotlight, making her one of the most talked about fashion moments of the night. 

Published By: Published: March 16, 2026 17:17:15 IST
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Isha Ambani’s Grand Oscars Debut
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Isha Ambani Turns Heads at Oscars 2026 in Vintage Valentino Couture and Diamond Choker | In Pics

Isha Ambani’s Grand Oscars Debut

Isha Ambani made her first appearance at the 98th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The businesswoman and Reliance Retail director quickly became one of the most talked about Indian guests on the red carpet. She attended the ceremony alongside her husband Anand Piramal, turning the event into a glamorous couple moment.

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Isha Ambani Oscars 2026 Look
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Isha Ambani Oscars 2026 Look

Isha wore a vintage strapless Valentino gown from the fashion house’s Fall 2006 couture collection. The dress featured delicate floral embroidery across the bodice and skirt, giving it a romantic spring-inspired look. The fitted bodice and flowing skirt created an elegant, feminine silhouette on the red carpet.

Isha Ambani Oscars 2026 Diamond Jewellery
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Isha Ambani Oscars 2026 Diamond Jewellery

Isha elevated her look with luxury diamond jewellery from Lorraine Schwartz. A striking diamond choker necklace became the highlight of her accessories. She paired the choker with sparkling drop earrings, adding extra glamour to the outfit.

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Elegant Styling and Glam Makeup
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Elegant Styling and Glam Makeup

Her hair was styled in a sleek half-up hairstyle, keeping the look polished and classy. She opted for soft glam makeup with defined brows and neutral tones to complement the gown. The overall styling gave a fresh, romantic red carpet vibe that fashion critics praised.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

The information in this article is based on publicly available reports and media coverage of the Oscars 2026 red carpet. Fashion details, brand mentions, and event appearances are reported for informational and entertainment purposes and may vary according to official updates or sources.

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