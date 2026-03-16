Isha Ambani Turns Heads at Oscars 2026 in Vintage Valentino Couture and Diamond Choker | In Pics

Billionaire heiress Isha Ambani stunned everyone with her glamorous Oscars 2026 debut, instantly becoming one of the most talked about guests on Hollywood’s biggest night. Wearing a vintage Valentino couture gown from the Fall 2006 collection, Isha brought timeless fashion to the red carpet and impressed global fashion critics. The Reliance Retail director walked the red carpet alongside her husband Anand Piramal, turning the moment into a stylish couple appearance at the Academy Awards. While the gown grabbed attention, it was her dazzling diamond choker that truly stole the spotlight, making her one of the most talked about fashion moments of the night.