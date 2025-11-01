Ishaan Khatter: From Dhadak to The Royals – Top 7 Ishaan Khatter Shows & Films to Watch Online
On Ishaan Khatter’s birthday 2025, revisit his best performances—from Dhadak to The Royals. Here are 7 must-watch Ishaan Khatter films and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, and more.
Get ready to celebrate Ishaan Khatter's birthday through his evolution from a young, promising newcomer to a talented Indian actor on adventure on screen. Watch his best shows and films through streaming if you're looking to celebrate his birthday weekend.
Dhadak (2018)
Ishaan's big break. Ishaan made his debut film, Dhadak, that left everyone stunned and instantly gained him recognition as a promising new actor. With co-star Janhvi Kapoor, they dazzled the screen with their chemistry, also showcasing the promise that Ishaan has as an actor. This is a must-see film, especially if you appreciate teenage romance.
Beyond the Clouds (2017)
A powerful emotional drama. This genre-bending film has Ishaan playing a young man in the underbelly of Mumbai. What made this heavy and emotional film even better is Majid Majidi's direction that gave Ishaan the depth of emotion and sobriety he is capable of in a heavy drama.
The Sky is Pink (2019)
A heartwarming and heartbreaking tragedy. Ishaan stars in this true story with Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar. He is capable of some serious weight in the beautiful moments while watching this movie that has a story about life and loss and familial relationships.
Kaali Peeli (2020)
Action and Romance Kaali Peeli introduces a fast-paced story as it involves a lot of action, music and romance with Ishaan's pairing with Ananya Panday. It's an energetic watch that is fun! As the movie is loud and popular with lots of colorful fast-paced scenes and catchy music.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Web Series) - Special Appearance
Ishaan gained popularity with his guest role in this American series. His character brings charm and attraction to an international market, that is far beyond the typical Bollywood limitations.
A Suitable Boy (2020) - Television Drama
Ishaan played an important role in this BBC/Netflix co-production series based on Vikram Seth’s novel. The combination of the writing of the series and Ishaan’s performance earned both praise from critics and audiences alike.
Rockstar (Musical Mention) - Inspirational Influence
Even if Ishaan Khatter did not star in Rockstar. He credits the music and themes of the film with inspiring his own career as an artist. You can see the themes of Rockstar in Ishaan’s choice of projects and the way expresses himself.
Ishaan Khatter's Future Projects
Ishaan Khatter has a lot of projects coming up shortly. Audiences can look forward to watching Ishaan continue to pick creative and risky projects. Just keep your eyes on streaming media or cinema for his next project.
