DOJ IND vs NZ AST SpaceMobile asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi
  • ISRO Launches BlueBird Block-2 Satellite: A Look At Indian Space Agency’s Notable Missions

ISRO Launches BlueBird Block-2 Satellite: A Look At Indian Space Agency’s Notable Missions

ISRO: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on December 24, 2025 launched its heavy-lift LVM3-M6 rocket, which will place a next-generation US communications satellite into low Earth orbit (LEO). ISRO launched the satellite on the LVM3-M6 – a ‘Baahubali’ rocket– at 8.54 am on Wednesday from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. 

Have A Look At Indian Space Agency’s Notable Missions-

Published By: Published: December 24, 2025 11:15:57 IST
ISRO Launches ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Rocket
1/6
ISRO Launches ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Rocket (Picture Credits: X)

ISRO Launches ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Rocket

ISRO on December 24 launched its heavy-lift LVM3-M6 rocket, which will place a next-generation US communications satellite into low Earth orbit (LEO). The mission carries the BlueBird Block-2 spacecraft built by US-based AST SpaceMobile, marking the sixth operational flight of the LVM3 launch vehicle.

Chandrayaan Programme
2/6
Chandrayaan Programme (Picture Credits: Wikipedia)

Chandrayaan Programme

India’s lunar exploration series began with Chandrayaan-1 (2008), which confirmed the presence of water molecules on the Moon. Chandrayaan-2 (2019) demonstrated advanced orbital capabilities, while Chandrayaan-3 (2023) made history by achieving the world’s first soft landing near the Moon’s south pole.

Mangalyaan (Mars Orbiter Mission)
3/6
Mangalyaan (Mars Orbiter Mission) (Picture Credits: Wikipedia)

Mangalyaan (Mars Orbiter Mission)

Launched in 2013, Mangalyaan placed India among an elite group of nations to reach Mars orbit. It was the first interplanetary mission by ISRO and succeeded on its maiden attempt, capturing striking images of the Red Planet and studying its atmosphere.

Gaganyaan Mission
4/6
Gaganyaan Mission (Picture Credits: X)

Gaganyaan Mission

Gaganyaan is India’s first human spaceflight programme. The mission aims to send Indian astronauts, known as Vyomanauts, to low-Earth orbit and safely return them, marking a major leap in the country’s space capabilities.

Aditya-L1 Solar Mission
5/6
Aditya-L1 Solar Mission (Picture Credits: X)

Aditya-L1 Solar Mission

Launched in 2023, Aditya-L1 is India’s first mission dedicated to studying the Sun. Positioned at the Lagrange Point L1, it continuously observes solar activity to help scientists understand solar flares and space weather.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

