ITR Filings 2025: 5 Common Mistakes Taxpayers Must Avoid for Smooth Processing Without Taking a CA’s Help
Every ITR form caters to a particular taxpayer group. For example, ITR-1 (Sahaj) applies to salaried individuals earning up to ₹50 lakh, whereas ITR-2 is meant for those with capital gains.
With online filing becoming easier, many taxpayers are opting for self-service filing of Income Tax Returns now. Some of the common mistakes, however, can cause delays or outright rejection of the returns or notices.
Using Wrong ITR Forms
Every return form is equipped to deal with a certain class of taxpayers. Using the wrong one can result in rejection or invalidation of returns.
Getting Assessment Year Mixed with Financial Year
Income generated in one financial year must be filed in the subsequent assessment year. Confusing these two may create problems in re-filing.
Omission of Bank Interest Income and TDS
There are times when taxpayers forget about income from interest earned on bank deposits. Since these interests are reflected in the AIS and 26AS, ignoring them can potentially send notices from tax authorities.
Incorrect Deductions Claims
Deductions like 80C or 80D are claimed without proper documents and, hence, are rejected. Most deductions do not apply under the new tax regime.
No E-Verification
Filing without electronically verifying your return within 30 days leads to incomplete filing. Through Aadhaar OTP, netbanking, or EVC can confirm the validity of the filed ITR.
What's New This Year?
AIS and Form 26AS provide more detailed information now. A new AIS app has been introduced. The new tax regime is by default, so one has to actively select the old regime.