LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • ITR Filings 2025: 5 Common Mistakes Taxpayers Must Avoid for Smooth Processing Without Taking a CA’s Help

ITR Filings 2025: 5 Common Mistakes Taxpayers Must Avoid for Smooth Processing Without Taking a CA’s Help

Every ITR form caters to a particular taxpayer group. For example, ITR-1 (Sahaj) applies to salaried individuals earning up to ₹50 lakh, whereas ITR-2 is meant for those with capital gains.

By: Last Updated: August 18, 2025 | 1:54 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
ITR Filings 2025: 5 Common Mistakes Taxpayers Must Avoid for Smooth Processing Without Taking a CA’s Help - Photo Gallery
1/7

ITR Filings

With online filing becoming easier, many taxpayers are opting for self-service filing of Income Tax Returns now. Some of the common mistakes, however, can cause delays or outright rejection of the returns or notices.

ITR Filings 2025: 5 Common Mistakes Taxpayers Must Avoid for Smooth Processing Without Taking a CA’s Help - Photo Gallery
2/7

Using Wrong ITR Forms

Every return form is equipped to deal with a certain class of taxpayers. Using the wrong one can result in rejection or invalidation of returns.

ITR Filings 2025: 5 Common Mistakes Taxpayers Must Avoid for Smooth Processing Without Taking a CA’s Help - Photo Gallery
3/7

Getting Assessment Year Mixed with Financial Year

Income generated in one financial year must be filed in the subsequent assessment year. Confusing these two may create problems in re-filing.

ITR Filings 2025: 5 Common Mistakes Taxpayers Must Avoid for Smooth Processing Without Taking a CA’s Help - Photo Gallery
4/7

Omission of Bank Interest Income and TDS

There are times when taxpayers forget about income from interest earned on bank deposits. Since these interests are reflected in the AIS and 26AS, ignoring them can potentially send notices from tax authorities.

ITR Filings 2025: 5 Common Mistakes Taxpayers Must Avoid for Smooth Processing Without Taking a CA’s Help - Photo Gallery
5/7

Incorrect Deductions Claims

Deductions like 80C or 80D are claimed without proper documents and, hence, are rejected. Most deductions do not apply under the new tax regime.

ITR Filings 2025: 5 Common Mistakes Taxpayers Must Avoid for Smooth Processing Without Taking a CA’s Help - Photo Gallery
6/7

No E-Verification

Filing without electronically verifying your return within 30 days leads to incomplete filing. Through Aadhaar OTP, netbanking, or EVC can confirm the validity of the filed ITR.

ITR Filings 2025: 5 Common Mistakes Taxpayers Must Avoid for Smooth Processing Without Taking a CA’s Help - Photo Gallery
7/7

What's New This Year?

AIS and Form 26AS provide more detailed information now. A new AIS app has been introduced. The new tax regime is by default, so one has to actively select the old regime.

Tags:

ITR Filings 2025: 5 Common Mistakes Taxpayers Must Avoid for Smooth Processing Without Taking a CA’s Help - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ITR Filings 2025: 5 Common Mistakes Taxpayers Must Avoid for Smooth Processing Without Taking a CA’s Help - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ITR Filings 2025: 5 Common Mistakes Taxpayers Must Avoid for Smooth Processing Without Taking a CA’s Help - Photo Gallery
ITR Filings 2025: 5 Common Mistakes Taxpayers Must Avoid for Smooth Processing Without Taking a CA’s Help - Photo Gallery
ITR Filings 2025: 5 Common Mistakes Taxpayers Must Avoid for Smooth Processing Without Taking a CA’s Help - Photo Gallery
ITR Filings 2025: 5 Common Mistakes Taxpayers Must Avoid for Smooth Processing Without Taking a CA’s Help - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?