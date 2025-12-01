LIVE TV
  It's Official! Samantha Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru's First Wedding Pics From Intimate Ceremony At Coimbatore Isha Yoga Centre

It's Official! Samantha Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru's First Wedding Pics From Intimate Ceremony At Coimbatore Isha Yoga Centre

Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru First Wedding Pics: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has officially tied the knot with the Family Man director Raj Nidimoru in an intimate ceremony. Fans can’t stop talking about it! The couple’s wedding was a blend of tradition and sheer elegance that stole the spotlight. The Samantha Ruth Prabhu marriage takes place at the Ling Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre early morning. There were a total of 30 guests. See the exclusive wedding pictures and get a glimpse into this dreamy Bollywood wedding. 

By: Last Updated: December 1, 2025 | 2:21 PM IST
Samantha Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru Wedding
Samantha Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru Wedding

The director Raj Nidimoru and the actress Samantha Prabhu tied the knot on Monday, December 1, ending months of speculation and rumours about their relationship.

Samantha Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru Wedding Wedding Pics
Samantha Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru Wedding Wedding Pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the wedding pics from Raj Nidimoru, where the two were seen walking together, looking radiant and happy.

Samantha Prabhu in Traditional Red Saree
Samantha Prabhu in Traditional Red Saree

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is dressed in a stunning traditional red saree with intricate gold embroidery and a matching blouse, accessorised with gold jewellery and a neatly styled hairdo adorned with flowers.

Who is Raj Nidimoru?
Who is Raj Nidimoru?

Raj Nidimoru is an Indian-American filmmaker, screenwriter, and producer, best known as one-half of the renowned director duo Raj & DK.

Raj Nidimoru Movies
Raj Nidimoru Movies

Raj Nidimoru and his partner DK's work is often noted for its quirky humour and fresh, innovative storytelling. His multiple projects include The Family Man, Farzi, Gun & Gulaabs, Citadel: Honey Bunny, Go Goa Gone, Stree, and more.

