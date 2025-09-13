It’s Raining Money! You Will Be Shocked To Know About The Richest Temples Of India, Last One Has A Net Worth Of…
India houses some of the richest temples globally, owing to centuries of religious devotion, large numbers of pilgrims, and abundant contributions in cash, gold, and property. NewsX lists the top 5 wealthiest temples in the country:
Tirumala Tirupati Venkateswara Temple, Andhra Pradesh- ₹3 lakh crore
Located in the Tirumala Hills, this temple is estimated to be worth ₹3 lakh crore. It attracts more than 50,000 devotees every day and receives around ₹1,400 crore each year in the form of offerings, gold, and other valuable contributions from worshippers.
Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Kerala- ₹1.2 lakh crore
Renowned for its concealed riches, this temple in Thiruvananthapuram holds assets valued at ₹1.2 lakh crore, comprising gold jewelry, emeralds, diamonds, and ancient artifacts discovered in secret underground vaults.
Guruvayur Devaswom, Kerala- ₹1,737 crore
Devoted to Lord Vishnu, the Guruvayur Temple boasts ₹1,737 crore in bank deposits, 271 acres of land, and substantial reserves of gold, silver, and precious stones, highlighting its significant spiritual importance and wealth.
Vaishno Devi Temple, Jammu- ₹500 crore
The Vaishno Devi Temple’s wealth is reflected in its impressive annual revenue of about ₹500 crore (around $6 million USD) from donations and services, rather than a set “net worth.” These funds are used to maintain temple operations and support community welfare initiatives like schools and hospitals through the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.
Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, Maharashtra- ₹1,800 to ₹2,000 crore
The Shirdi Sai Baba Temple’s net worth is estimated between ₹1,800 and ₹2,000 crore, largely held in bank deposits, along with 380 kg of gold, over 4,400 kg of silver, and considerable cash reserves. Its vast wealth is accumulated through daily offerings, global donations, and valuable assets like gold and silver.