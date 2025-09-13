It’s Raining Money! You Will Be Shocked To Know About The Richest Temples Of India, Last One Has A Net Worth Of…

Vaishno Devi Temple, Jammu- ₹500 crore

The Vaishno Devi Temple’s wealth is reflected in its impressive annual revenue of about ₹500 crore (around $6 million USD) from donations and services, rather than a set “net worth.” These funds are used to maintain temple operations and support community welfare initiatives like schools and hospitals through the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.