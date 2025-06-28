Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Gautam Adani Leads Spiritual Journey with ‘Seva Hi Sadhana Hai’ Spirit

- Home>
On June 28, 2025, Gautam Adani visited Puri to take part in the Jagannath Rath Yatra. He began his spiritual journey with a Darshan at the Gundicha temple, followed by active participation in Prasad Seva at the ISCKON kitchen, where he helped prepare and distribute food to devotees. His visit was part of the Adani group’s large scale initiative Seva hi sadhana hai, which is distributing nearly 4 million meals and drinks during the festival.
Gautam Adani lands in Bhubaneshwar, Heads to puri
June 28, 2025- Approx 9:45 AM
Gautam Adani arrived at Biju Patnaik international airport in Bhubaneswar this morning. Shortly thereafter, he traveled to Puri to participate in the sacred Rath Yatra events of the day.
Darshan at Gundicha Temple
By around 12:20 p.m., Adani reached the Gundicha Temple- the destination of the Deities during the rath yatra. He engaged in a special Darshan, offered formal prayers, and spent nearly 20 minutes in the temple premises.
Prasad Seva at ISCKON kitchen
Post temple visit, Adani tour the ISKCON kitchen responsible for preparing devotional food (prasad). He actually participated in the Seva- preparing distributing and consuming Prasad alongside volunteers and pilgrims.
Continuing the massive "Seva hi sadhan hai" drive
During the Seva activities Gautam Adani personally interacted with pilgrims and Temple Sevayats, exchanged blessings, and heard their experiences. His presence and environment were warmly welcomed by the community.
Engaging with Odisha CM and event officials
Later today, between approximately 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., Adani expected to meet Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan majhi, likely discussing ongoing welfare efforts and logistical support for pilgrims.
Return from Bhubaneswar- mission of service completed
Following a date of spiritual participation and community service, Gautam Adani will depart Bhuvneshwar around 8:30 p.m., carrying forward the festival's spirit with renewed devotional and gratitude.
Visit Of Preethi Adani
Preethi Adani chairperson of Adani foundation actually participated in Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 in Puri. She like the Adani foundations effort to support over 4 million pilgrims by distributing food, water, and essentials showcasing her commitment to community welfare and cultural service.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this content is based on publicly available news reports, official press releases, and media coverage as of June 28, 2025. While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, details such as schedules personal interactions, and activities involving Gautam Adani during the Jagannath Rath Yatra are subject to change and interpretation.