Jana Nayagan Release Date: Court Clears Vijay Last Film After Certification Delay – Everything You Need to Know
Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan has been making headlines as fans eagerly awaited its release Originally scheduled for January 9 the film faced delays due to a hold up in the final censor certificate. The Madras High Court has now intervened and ordered the CBFC to promptly clear the film Jana Nayagan is also special as it is reported to be the last film of Vijay before he enters politics.
Jana Nayagan Release Date Postponed
The release of Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan was postponed due to delays in getting the final censor certificate. The film was originally scheduled for January 9. Procedural issues with the CBFC caused the hold up. Fans were eagerly waiting for the release. The court intervention has now cleared the way for the film to hit theatres.
Madras High Court Orders Immediate Clearance for Jana Nayagan
The Madras High Court has ordered the CBFC to immediately grant the final censor certificate for Jana Nayagan. The court called the referral to the revising committee flawed. It insisted that the filmmakers be allowed to release the film without further delay. The judgment ensures the producers can proceed with the release plans as soon as possible.
Censor Certificate Delay
The filmmakers had already made all the cuts suggested by the examining committee for a U A 16 certificate. Despite compliance, the CBFC referred the film to a revising committee after receiving a complaint. This led to a delay in certification. There was uncertainty about the release date. The court’s decision now mandates the CBFC to issue the certificate without any further delay.
Jana Nayagan Controversy
The controversy around Jana Nayagan arose from a complaint about the portrayal of defence forces. Certain scenes were said to hurt religious sentiments. It was revealed that the complaint was made by a member of the examining committee and not the public. The filmmakers argued they were kept in the dark about this process. They highlighted the need for transparency in CBFC procedures.
Vijay's Last Film Before Entering Politics
Jana Nayagan is reported to be the last film of Vijay. The superstar is set to enter politics after this release. Fans are watching the film with high expectations. This marks the end of an era in his cinematic career. The film is expected to perform strongly at the box office and generate widespread attention.
Disclaimer
This is for informational and news purposes only. The views and statements mentioned here are based on publicly available sources.