Janaawar- The Beast within: Release Date, Platform, Cast, Storyline, Plot & Much More
Janaawar- The Beast within is an action-packed crime drama that is set to release on an OTT platform. The movie has already generated buzz among audiences with its gripping storyline and intense performance. Let’s take a look at Janaawar- The Beast within cast, release date, streaming platform, plot & more.
Janaawar- The Beast within
Janaawar- The Beast within trailer introduces the town of Chhand, where a lot of dark secrets are hidden.
Janaawar- The Beast within: Release Date
Janaawar- The Beast within is an action-packed drama with a social backdrop, set to release on 26 September 2025. The movie will be released on an OTT platform.
Janaawar- The Beast within: Streaming Platform
Janaawar- The Beast within is set to exclusively stream on ZEE5, produced by Aarambh Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and directed by Shachindra Vats.
Janaawar- The Beast within: Cast
Actor Bhuvan Arora, who is widely known for his work in ‘Farzi’, takes on the lead role of a sub-inspector in Janaawar- The Beast within. The show also stars Bhagwan Tiwari, Atul Kale, Vaibhav Yashvir, Eshika Dey, Vinod Suryavanshi, Amit Sharma, Badrul Islam, and Deekshha Sonalkar Tham.
Janaawar- The Beast within: Story
The story follows a sub-inspector of Chhand in Janaawar whose routine posting takes a dark turn when he investigates a headless body, a gold theft, and the sudden disappearance of a man.
Disclaimer
The information provided is based on official announcements and available sources. Release dates, streaming details, and other updates are subject to change at the discretion of the makers or the platform. Readers are advised to check the official OTT platform or production house for the latest updates.