Karwa Chauth 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Inspired Saree Designs To Recreate This Festive Season
Janhvi Kapoor is known for bringing dreamy elegance with her modern saree looks. This Karwa Chauth, take inspiration from this Bollywood beauty and shine as the most beautiful woman in the room! Here are 6 saree designs to help you glow on this special day and receive compliments from your beloved husband.
Red Saree Look
Janhvi is wearing a delicate red saree with golden side borders. She paired it with a green blouse with intricate golden embroidery and net sleeves.
Blue Silky Saree
It is a luxurious silky blue saree styled with a matching blouse and delicate pearl earrings. The gajra-adorned bun gives a stunning traditional touch.
Golden Saree
A shimmering golden saree with long golden jhumkas enhance the royal appeal. It is best suited for those who love glamorous and stunning looks.
Floral Red Saree
A red saree with elegant floral prints styled with a neat braid for a effortless and graceful charm. It is a perfect pick for a simple yet romantic Karwa Chauth look.
Green Organza Saree
An organza saree with a dori-style back blouse looking fresh with a flirty twist. Pair it with dewy makeup for a modern look.
Ombre Pink Saree
A dreamy ombre pink saree blending sensuality and elegance. Style it with soft open waves for a bold and romantic appeal.
