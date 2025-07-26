  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Janhvi Kapoor Movies Worth Watching: Films That Made Her Bollywood Career

Janhvi Kapoor Movies Worth Watching: Films That Made Her Bollywood Career

Jaanvi Kapoor has given her fair share in the Bollywood film industry. From emotional dramas to love stories, here are top 7 performances of Jhanvi Kapoor that showcase her talent and growth in Indian cinema.

By: Last Updated: July 26, 2025 | 5:53 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Janhvi Kapoor Movies Worth Watching: Films That Made Her Bollywood Career - Photo Gallery
1/8

Dhadak (2018)

Janvi played Parthavi, navigating caste disparate young love. The actor of this film was Ishaan Khatter. This film introduced her screen presence and emerged as a commercial success.

Janhvi Kapoor Movies Worth Watching: Films That Made Her Bollywood Career - Photo Gallery
2/8

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

In this movie, Janhvi played the real life IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena breaking gender barriers in war. She earned multiple Filmfare nominations and critical praise for her performance. It was called one of her most powerful and inspiring roles so far.

Janhvi Kapoor Movies Worth Watching: Films That Made Her Bollywood Career - Photo Gallery
3/8

Roohi (2021)

She balanced comedy and horror with versatility and took on a dual role- a possessed spirit Afza and timid Roohi. She demonstrated her range in this quirky genre-blending film.

Janhvi Kapoor Movies Worth Watching: Films That Made Her Bollywood Career - Photo Gallery
4/8

Good Luck Jerry (2022)

It is a black comedy with emotional stakes and a local desi flavour. Janhvi played lead as Jerry, a young desperate woman who becomes a smuggler. She earned praise for her resilience.

Janhvi Kapoor Movies Worth Watching: Films That Made Her Bollywood Career - Photo Gallery
5/8

Mili (2022)

It is a survival thriller where she plays a nursing graduate trapped in a freezer. This film demanded both emotional and physical intensity on screen. Despite modest box office, her performance was widely praised.

Janhvi Kapoor Movies Worth Watching: Films That Made Her Bollywood Career - Photo Gallery
6/8

Bawaal (2023)

Janhvi portrayed Nisha a woman with epilepsy in a crumbling marriage who turned to a European road trip. This film tackles love, marriage and historical empathy through a real couples journey. Her depth and emotional strength in this role was praised by the audiences.

Janhvi Kapoor Movies Worth Watching: Films That Made Her Bollywood Career - Photo Gallery
7/8

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi (2024)

It is a sports drama where she plays Mahima, an aspiring female cricket player. She breaks sports gender norms in the Bollywood setting.

Janhvi Kapoor Movies Worth Watching: Films That Made Her Bollywood Career - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Janhvi Kapoor Movies Worth Watching: Films That Made Her Bollywood Career - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Janhvi Kapoor Movies Worth Watching: Films That Made Her Bollywood Career - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Janhvi Kapoor Movies Worth Watching: Films That Made Her Bollywood Career - Photo Gallery
Janhvi Kapoor Movies Worth Watching: Films That Made Her Bollywood Career - Photo Gallery
Janhvi Kapoor Movies Worth Watching: Films That Made Her Bollywood Career - Photo Gallery
Janhvi Kapoor Movies Worth Watching: Films That Made Her Bollywood Career - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?