Janhvi Kapoor Movies Worth Watching: Films That Made Her Bollywood Career
Jaanvi Kapoor has given her fair share in the Bollywood film industry. From emotional dramas to love stories, here are top 7 performances of Jhanvi Kapoor that showcase her talent and growth in Indian cinema.
Dhadak (2018)
Janvi played Parthavi, navigating caste disparate young love. The actor of this film was Ishaan Khatter. This film introduced her screen presence and emerged as a commercial success.
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)
In this movie, Janhvi played the real life IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena breaking gender barriers in war. She earned multiple Filmfare nominations and critical praise for her performance. It was called one of her most powerful and inspiring roles so far.
Roohi (2021)
She balanced comedy and horror with versatility and took on a dual role- a possessed spirit Afza and timid Roohi. She demonstrated her range in this quirky genre-blending film.
Good Luck Jerry (2022)
It is a black comedy with emotional stakes and a local desi flavour. Janhvi played lead as Jerry, a young desperate woman who becomes a smuggler. She earned praise for her resilience.
Mili (2022)
It is a survival thriller where she plays a nursing graduate trapped in a freezer. This film demanded both emotional and physical intensity on screen. Despite modest box office, her performance was widely praised.
Bawaal (2023)
Janhvi portrayed Nisha a woman with epilepsy in a crumbling marriage who turned to a European road trip. This film tackles love, marriage and historical empathy through a real couples journey. Her depth and emotional strength in this role was praised by the audiences.
Mr. & Mrs. Mahi (2024)
It is a sports drama where she plays Mahima, an aspiring female cricket player. She breaks sports gender norms in the Bollywood setting.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.