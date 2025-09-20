Janhvi Kapoor Sarees Perfect For This Navratri 2025: Look Like a Param Sundari and Steal The Spotlight!
Janhvi Kapoor’s sarees are perfect to turn up the heat this Navratri 2025. Recreate them to feel like the main character this festive season! These sarees are ideal for garba nights and glamorous Navratri parties. Here is a list of Janhvi Kapoor’s top 6 saree styles to recreate this Navratri:
Red Saree Look
Janhvi is wearing a red net saree with a heavy golden work green-colored blouse. This look is elegant and beautiful. It is perfect for garba nights or evening Navratri celebrations!
Golden Saree Look
The saree screams luxury! The backless blouse with intricate pearl detailing gives a feminine and delicate touch. It is ideal for wedding functions or grand festive events.
Blue Saree Look
This saree adds a magical appeal to Janhvi's confident posture. She looks like a real life princess in this look! The light blue blouse complements the saree while keeping it elegant.
Lavender Net Saree
The lavender color adds a dreamy festive vibe with a subtle sparkle. Minimal jewelry keeps the look classy. It is perfect for casual festive gatherings.
Floral Saree Look
This pastel blue floral saree brings a fresh vibe to any event. The gold Kamar bandh makes this look divine. It is great for celebrating garba night with elegance and comfort!
Janhvi Kapoor party look
This dark blue saree is perfect for evening events. The loose wavy hair adds a soft touch to the look. It is ideal for Navratri party outings.
