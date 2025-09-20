LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump Arundhati Roy deepfake afghanistan Kathy Hochul gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump Arundhati Roy deepfake afghanistan Kathy Hochul gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump Arundhati Roy deepfake afghanistan Kathy Hochul gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump Arundhati Roy deepfake afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump Arundhati Roy deepfake afghanistan Kathy Hochul gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump Arundhati Roy deepfake afghanistan Kathy Hochul gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump Arundhati Roy deepfake afghanistan Kathy Hochul gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump Arundhati Roy deepfake afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Janhvi Kapoor Sarees Perfect For This Navratri 2025: Look Like a Param Sundari and Steal The Spotlight!

Janhvi Kapoor Sarees Perfect For This Navratri 2025: Look Like a Param Sundari and Steal The Spotlight!

Janhvi Kapoor’s sarees are perfect to turn up the heat this Navratri 2025. Recreate them to feel like the main character this festive season! These sarees are ideal for garba nights and glamorous Navratri parties. Here is a list of Janhvi Kapoor’s top 6 saree styles to recreate this Navratri:

By: Last Updated: September 20, 2025 | 10:47 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Red Saree Look of Janhvi Kapoor
1/7

Red Saree Look

Janhvi is wearing a red net saree with a heavy golden work green-colored blouse. This look is elegant and beautiful. It is perfect for garba nights or evening Navratri celebrations!

Golden Saree Look of Janhvi Kapoor
2/7

Golden Saree Look

The saree screams luxury! The backless blouse with intricate pearl detailing gives a feminine and delicate touch. It is ideal for wedding functions or grand festive events.

Blue Saree Look of Janhvi Kapoor
3/7

Blue Saree Look

This saree adds a magical appeal to Janhvi's confident posture. She looks like a real life princess in this look! The light blue blouse complements the saree while keeping it elegant.

Lavender Net Saree Look of Janhvi Kapoor
4/7

Lavender Net Saree

The lavender color adds a dreamy festive vibe with a subtle sparkle. Minimal jewelry keeps the look classy. It is perfect for casual festive gatherings.

Floral Saree Look of Janhvi Kapoor
5/7

Floral Saree Look

This pastel blue floral saree brings a fresh vibe to any event. The gold Kamar bandh makes this look divine. It is great for celebrating garba night with elegance and comfort!

Janhvi Kapoor party look
6/7

Janhvi Kapoor party look

This dark blue saree is perfect for evening events. The loose wavy hair adds a soft touch to the look. It is ideal for Navratri party outings.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS