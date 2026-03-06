Janhvi Kapoor Turns 29: A Look At Her Net Worth, Diet Discipline, Fitness Glow And Iconic Fashion Statements
As Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her 29th birthday on March 6, 2026, the Dhadak star continues to dominate Bollywood with her evolving craft, impressive ₹82 crore net worth, and iconic fashion legacy.
Soaring Net Worth
Janhvi Kapoor has built an impressive financial empire valued at approximately ₹82 crore through high-budget film roles and premium brand endorsements. Her commercial success reflects her status as one of the most bankable and influential young stars in the Indian film industry today.
Real Estate and Luxury Assets
She resides in a magnificent ₹65 crore duplex in Bandra and owns a historic family mansion in Chennai that holds deep sentimental value. These properties, combined with a fleet of high-end luxury cars, showcase her taste for sophisticated and opulent living.
The "Pilates Girl" Fitness Secret
Her disciplined fitness routine is centered around Pilates and functional weight training to maintain her lean, sculpted physique and core strength. She balances intense gym sessions with yoga and dance, emphasizing a holistic approach to physical and mental well-being.
A "Home-Cooked" Diet with a Twist
Janhvi follows a strict gluten-free diet that prioritizes high-protein, home-cooked meals like grilled chicken, dal, and fresh vegetables. She starts her mornings with traditional wellness rituals like consuming desi ghee and detox water to maintain her glowing skin and energy levels.
Iconic Fashion: The Global Debut
The actress has transitioned into a global fashion icon, making headlines with her stunning debut at the Cannes Film Festival and international fashion weeks. Her style seamlessly blends vintage Bollywood grace with contemporary high-fashion, often serving as a muse for top-tier global designers.
Expanding Cinematic Horizons
Beyond her stardom, Janhvi is currently focusing on diverse, performance-oriented roles in both Hindi and South Indian cinema. Her collaboration with superstars like Ram Charan signifies her strategic move toward becoming a truly pan-Indian cinematic force.