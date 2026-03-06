Janhvi Kapoor Turns 29: A Look At Her Net Worth, Diet Discipline, Fitness Glow And Iconic Fashion Statements

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump Al Dhafra Air Base aerial incidents Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain Dubai Indians advisory ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump Al Dhafra Air Base aerial incidents Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain Dubai Indians advisory ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump Al Dhafra Air Base aerial incidents Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain Dubai Indians advisory ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump Al Dhafra Air Base aerial incidents Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain Dubai Indians advisory ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death Balendra Shah
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump Al Dhafra Air Base aerial incidents Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain Dubai Indians advisory ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump Al Dhafra Air Base aerial incidents Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain Dubai Indians advisory ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump Al Dhafra Air Base aerial incidents Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain Dubai Indians advisory ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump Al Dhafra Air Base aerial incidents Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain Dubai Indians advisory ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death Balendra Shah
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Janhvi Kapoor Turns 29: A Look At Her Net Worth, Diet Discipline, Fitness Glow And Iconic Fashion Statements

Janhvi Kapoor Turns 29: A Look At Her Net Worth, Diet Discipline, Fitness Glow And Iconic Fashion Statements

As Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her 29th birthday on March 6, 2026, the Dhadak star continues to dominate Bollywood with her evolving craft, impressive ₹82 crore net worth, and iconic fashion legacy.

Published By: Published: March 6, 2026 08:38:45 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Soaring Net Worth
1/6
Soaring Net Worth

Soaring Net Worth

Janhvi Kapoor has built an impressive financial empire valued at approximately ₹82 crore through high-budget film roles and premium brand endorsements. Her commercial success reflects her status as one of the most bankable and influential young stars in the Indian film industry today.

You Might Be Interested In
Real Estate and Luxury Assets
2/6
Real Estate and Luxury Assets

Real Estate and Luxury Assets

She resides in a magnificent ₹65 crore duplex in Bandra and owns a historic family mansion in Chennai that holds deep sentimental value. These properties, combined with a fleet of high-end luxury cars, showcase her taste for sophisticated and opulent living.

The "Pilates Girl" Fitness Secret
3/6
The "Pilates Girl" Fitness Secret

The "Pilates Girl" Fitness Secret

Her disciplined fitness routine is centered around Pilates and functional weight training to maintain her lean, sculpted physique and core strength. She balances intense gym sessions with yoga and dance, emphasizing a holistic approach to physical and mental well-being.

You Might Be Interested In
A "Home-Cooked" Diet with a Twist
4/6
A "Home-Cooked" Diet with a Twist

A "Home-Cooked" Diet with a Twist

Janhvi follows a strict gluten-free diet that prioritizes high-protein, home-cooked meals like grilled chicken, dal, and fresh vegetables. She starts her mornings with traditional wellness rituals like consuming desi ghee and detox water to maintain her glowing skin and energy levels.

Iconic Fashion: The Global Debut
5/6
Iconic Fashion: The Global Debut

Iconic Fashion: The Global Debut

The actress has transitioned into a global fashion icon, making headlines with her stunning debut at the Cannes Film Festival and international fashion weeks. Her style seamlessly blends vintage Bollywood grace with contemporary high-fashion, often serving as a muse for top-tier global designers.

You Might Be Interested In
Expanding Cinematic Horizons
6/6
Expanding Cinematic Horizons

Expanding Cinematic Horizons

Beyond her stardom, Janhvi is currently focusing on diverse, performance-oriented roles in both Hindi and South Indian cinema. Her collaboration with superstars like Ram Charan signifies her strategic move toward becoming a truly pan-Indian cinematic force.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS