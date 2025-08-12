Janmashtami Splendour: Rituals And Festivities That Bring Krishna’s Birth To Life

Lord Krishna was born on the day of Janmashtami and as I witness the various rituals in India it is lampooned with devotion, tradition, and celebration. Whether it is the midnight abhishek in temples when the statues are being washed and decorated or the exciting Dahi Handi competitions in Maharashtra, all these are an embodiment of the memory and soul of Krishna. The celebration of culture such as Ras Leela, adorned jhulas (swing) to adorn the divine child, and large processions in cities such as Mathura and Dwarka put the setting in a state of amusement and piety. Every ritual is a visual treat in terms of colours, music, and spiritual energy and Janmashtami is not just a religious affair as it is but a cultural event that any person would want to record.