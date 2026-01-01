Border 2 to Firki: Full List of Top 6 Upcoming Movies Releasing in January 2026 You Shouldn’t Miss
January 2026 is bringing a full-on theatre dhamaka. Big films, big names, and multiple languages are hitting cinemas back-to-back. From upcoming blockbusters to mass entertainers, this month features some of the most talked-about movies of the year.
January 2026 Theatre Releases
Here are the top 6 theatrical releases of January 2026.
The Raja Saab- 9 January, 2026
It will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. It is a big-scale entertainer blending action, drama and mass appeal. It is designed as a pan-India release with strong visuals and commercial elements.
Border 2- 23 January, 2026
It is a sequel to the iconic patriotic war film Border. It focuses on bravery, sacrifice and the emotional cost of war. It is expected to draw strong audiences around Republic Day.
One Two Cha Cha Cha- 16 January, 2026
It is a light-hearted, youth-oriented entertainer. It blends music, fun moments and modern-day romance. It is aimed at younger audiences looking for an easy theatre watch.
Marty Supreme- 23 January 2026
It is a high-energy film with an international release buzz. It is known for its stylish storytelling and strong performances. It targets fans of intense drama narratives.
Firki- 9 January, 2026
It is a Gujarati film rooted in local culture and emotions. It is expected to connect strongly with Gujarati audiences.
Jana Nayagan- 9 January, 2026
It will be released in Tamil and Telugu language. It is a politically charged mass entertainer with strong messaging. It focuses on public voice, leadership and social responsibility.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.