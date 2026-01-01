LIVE TV
  • January 2026 OTT Watchlist: 8 Must-Watch New Movies & Web Series on Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLiv, and More

The new year is going to be full of excitement for the OTT viewers as January with its multi-faceted releases like the new season of Bridgerton, Night Manager Season 2, and the most-awaited crime thriller of Emraan Hashmi called Taskaree.

Published By: Published: January 1, 2026 12:33:48 IST
Haq
1/8
credits- IMDB

Haq

In this courtroom drama, Shazia Bano’s legal battle is depicted after her husband leaves her, gets married again, and tries to hush her up with triple talaq.

Freedom at Midnight
2/8
credits- IMDB

Freedom at Midnight

This historical thriller tells the story of India’s Partition in a very dramatic way, presenting the political maneuvers, religious clashes, and the highest human cost of millions suffering during the time of independence.

De De Pyaar De 2
3/8
credits- IMDB

De De Pyaar De 2

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet are back as the couple who have to fight against family pressure, the stigma of being an older man and a younger woman, and other issues that might destroy their love.

The Night Manager Season 2
4/8
Credits- IMDB

The Night Manager Season 2

Tom Hiddleston comes back as Jonathan Pine, who is getting into the very dangerous arms dealers’ networks while doing espionage, deception, and personal risks at the same time in high-stakes missions.

Bridgerton Season 4
5/8
Credits- IMDB

Bridgerton Season 4

Benedict Bridgerton's love story is revealed when he falls for the enigmatic Sophie Baek, whose secret past and royal lineage make the romance all the more complicated.

MasterChef India Season 9
6/8

MasterChef India Season 9

The legendary cooking reality show is back with the original judges giving a helping hand to the contestants through the toughest challenges, the most creative tests, and the staff's culinary innovations, all on national television.

Land of Sin
7/8
Credits- IMDB

Land of Sin

Crime drama coming from Sweden, where two very different police officers work together to solve the case of a murdered boy, and as the investigation goes on, they start to find dark secrets, family quarrels, and violence that was hidden for too long.

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web
8/8
Credits- IMDB

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web

Emraan Hashmi is playing the role of a stubborn customs officer who is after securing his country by removing global smuggling mafias, revealing hidden luxury items, and even criminal networks operating in airports that are deemed safe.

