Jasprit Bumrah Hints at Joining ‘3rd Blue Team’: Fans Speculate Future Beyond Mumbai Indians

India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah sparked speculation with a cryptic Instagram story hinting at joining his “3rd Blue Team.” The post left fans wondering if he might leave the Mumbai Indians, the only IPL franchise he has ever represented. With Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Rajasthan Royals all donning blue jerseys, speculation grew about a possible trade. However, given his 183 wickets for MI across 145 matches and his commercial value to the franchise, it is unlikely he will depart. The teaser is widely believed to be promotional in nature. Meanwhile, Bumrah recently played a crucial role in India’s Asia Cup 2025 triumph, helping the Men in Blue defeat Pakistan in the final.