Jasprit Bumrah Hints at Joining ‘3rd Blue Team’: Fans Speculate Future Beyond Mumbai Indians
India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah sparked speculation with a cryptic Instagram story hinting at joining his “3rd Blue Team.” The post left fans wondering if he might leave the Mumbai Indians, the only IPL franchise he has ever represented. With Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Rajasthan Royals all donning blue jerseys, speculation grew about a possible trade. However, given his 183 wickets for MI across 145 matches and his commercial value to the franchise, it is unlikely he will depart. The teaser is widely believed to be promotional in nature. Meanwhile, Bumrah recently played a crucial role in India’s Asia Cup 2025 triumph, helping the Men in Blue defeat Pakistan in the final.
Instagram Hint Sets Wild Rumors
Jasprit Bumrah wrote a cryptic Instagram story, "Yes, the rumours are true! I am joining my 3rd Blue Team. Revealing tomorrow," leaving fans to wonder if it was time for Bumrah to move on from the Mumbai Indians.
Fans Left Guessing
Since MI is the only IPL franchise he has played for, speculations rose if he was going to one of those blue-colored teams: Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, or Rajasthan Royals.
Connection With the Mumbai Indians
His relationship with the Mumbai Indians has been extremely important since his debut with the team. He has played 145 matches and has taken 183 wickets, thus making him not only a bowling spearhead for the franchise but also a commercial asset.
Could Never Be a Trade Move
With the trade window already open before the mini-auction, everybody is almost sure this is some kind of promotion, with MI having forever retained Bumrah, and his fanbase being deeply embedded in that franchise.
Asia Cup 2025 Heroics
Bumrah was recently the hero as India won the Asia Cup 2025, with the Men in Blue beating Pakistan by five wickets in the final, so his worth to Indian cricket is immeasurable.