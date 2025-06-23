Jasprit Bumrah’s Top Five-Wicket Hauls in the Test Matches
One of the India’s main fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah has a special way if bowling with fast speed and perfect aim. Causing problems for batsmen all over the world, England’s best players have often faced difficulties against him. Showcasing his skills and key performances, here are some of his memorable ‘5 wicket hauls’ against the strong English team.
5/54 vs South Africa, Johannesburg (2018)
The first ever five-wicket haul of Jasprit during the Test series came on the pitch of Johannesburg. 54 runs in 5 wickets made in the second innings against South Africa helped India win the Test match despite the tough conditions.
5/85 vs England, Nottingham (2018)
In his third Test match against England, in 2018, Jasprit Bumrah amazed everyone with his amazing 5 wickets for 85 runs. Rocking the English top order, he dismissed Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes, Bumrah's fiery spell set up India's 203-run win and signaled his arrival as a top-class Test bowler.
6/33 vs Australia, Melbourne (2018)
This streak is remembered as one of the Bumrah's finest till today. Destroying Australia with 6/33 n Day 3 of Boxing Day Test, his slower ball to dismiss Shaun Marsh became a talking point.
5/7 vs West Indies, Antigua (2019)
Stunning the West Indies with his career-best figures, 5 wickets for just seven runs, Bumrah included a hattrick in his performance. Becoming the first Asian bowler, he took the test fifers across South Africa, England, Australia, and West Indies.
6/45 vs England, Visakhapatnam (2024)
With a brilliant score of 6/45 against the England team, returning to the soil. Bumrah combined sharp, reverse swings to turn the match in the country’s favour.
5/42 vs South Africa, Cape Town (2024)
Grabbing five wickets for just 42 runs during challenging conditions in South Africa, Jaspreet Bumrah helped India hook back in the series with disciplined and seamless bowling.
Quick Stats: Bumrah's Seven Test Fifers
5/54 - Johannesburg (2018), South Africa; 5/85 - Nottingham (2018) England; 6/33 - Melbourne (2018), Australia; 5/7 - North Sound (2019); West Indies; 5/64 - Nottingham (2021), England; 6/45 - Visakhapatnam (2024), England; 5/42 - Cape Town (2024), South Africa
A Test Bowling Phenomenon
Cementing his place as one of the India’s finest pacers, Bumrah performed excellently with 13 test fifers across the globe and stroke rate under 42. All of this was possible because of his unique action, pace and accuracy making him a modern Day legend in the Indian cricket team.
Disclaimer: The statistics and match details presented in this gallery are based on publicly available records as of June 2025. While all efforts have been made to ensure accuracy, cricket data may be updated or revised over time. This gallery is for informational and fan engagement purposes only.