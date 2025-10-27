Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij Divorce: A Look at Couple’s UNSEEN Bold Intimitate Pictures
Actor Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are reportedly heading for a divorce. The couple got married in 2011, and now they allegedly filed for divorce a few months ago. Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij once adored for their sizzling chemistry both on and off screen, shared numerous romantic moments during their years together. Let’s revisit their throwback unseen bold intimate photos that are now circulating widely across social media.
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij First Meeting
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij met at a club, and the moment he saw her, he felt she was the one he wanted to get married with.
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij Marriage
Jay Bhanushali proposed to Mahhi Vij on December 31st, 2009, and they both tied knot in 2011. The couple had a secret weeding and the news only became public when Mahhi was spotted wearing a mangalsutra at a party.
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij Second Marriage
In 2014, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij had a second marriage in Las Vegas. The second white wedding created a buzz among the internet when their wedding pictures from Las Vegas went viral.
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij Adopted Children
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij adopted the kids of their caretaker, Rajveer and Khushi and have been raising them as their own by giving them love, care, and a secure home.
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij Nach Baliye Journey
In 2013, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij appeared together on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 5. The couple lifted the trophy of the season.
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij Biological Children
In 2019, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij welcomed their first biological child, Tara, who soon became the center of their world.
Disclaimer
The information and images mentioned above are based on publicly available sources and social media reports. Facts related to personal relationships or private lives may evolve over time. Readers are advised to verify details through official statements before drawing conclusions