Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij Divorce: A Look at Couple’s UNSEEN Bold Intimitate Pictures

Actor Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are reportedly heading for a divorce. The couple got married in 2011, and now they allegedly filed for divorce a few months ago. Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij once adored for their sizzling chemistry both on and off screen, shared numerous romantic moments during their years together. Let’s revisit their throwback unseen bold intimate photos that are now circulating widely across social media.