How Many Children Do Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij Share? Two Adopted, One Biological | Marriage Ends After 14 Years
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have officially announced their separation after years of marriage. While the news shocked fans, the couple’s statement clearly keeps the spotlight on their children and co-parenting commitment. Their announcement highlights family, responsibility, and putting kids first over personal differences.
How Many Children Do Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij Share?
The couple share three children in total. They have two adopted children- Khushi and Rajveer. They also share one biological daughter- Tara.
Adopted vs Biological Children: Full Clarity
Khushi and Rajveer were adopted and have always been openly acknowledged by the couple. Tara is their biological daughter, born in 2019. Jay and Mahhi have consistently maintained that all three children are treated equally, without any distinction.
Jay Bhanushali & Mahhi Vij Separation Note
The couple stated that they are choosing to part ways on a journey called life while continuing to have each other’s back. They emphasized peace, growth, kindness, and humanity as values guiding their parenting. For the sake of Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer, they committed to being the best parents and best friends, doing whatever it takes for their well-being.
Why Their Children Remain the Centre of This Decision
Jay and Mahhi made it clear that the separation is not about conflict but about doing what is right for their children. Their statement avoids blame and drama, focusing instead on stability and emotional safety for the kids.
Jay Bhanushali & Mahhi Vij Marriage Timeline
Jay and Mahhi got married in 2011. Their marriage lasted 14 years. Despite separating, they have chosen co-parenting and mutual respect to ensure stability for their children.
