Jeera to Ajwain: Try These 5 Herbal Drinks for Effective and Natural Weight Loss

These days, there’s a growing craze for fitness, with people trying various methods to lose weight. While some spend hours at the gym, others turn to diet plans and natural remedies. Among these, herbal drinks have gained popularity for their potential to support weight loss. Drinks made from ingredients like jeera (cumin), ajwain (carom seeds), saunf (fennel), and cinnamon not only help detox the body but also boost metabolism and aid in fat burning. Simple to make and easy to include in your routine, these herbal drinks could be a natural way to support your weight loss journey.