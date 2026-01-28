Jennifer Winget & Karan Wahi Wedding Rumours Take Over Internet: Actress’ Age, Net Worth, Divorce, Ex-Boyfriend & TV Career Exposed
Jennifer Winget is a popular Indian television and web series actress known for her powerful performances and versatile roles. She began her career as a child artist and later became one of the most successful and highest paid actresses in Indian TV.
Jennifer Winget Age
Jennifer Winget was born on 30 May 1985 in Mumbai. As of 2026, the popular television actress is 40 years old and continues to remain one of the most admired faces in the Indian entertainment industry.
Jennifer Winget Net Worth
As of early 2026, Indian television actress Jennifer Winget’s net worth is estimated to be approximately ₹45 to ₹75 crore. Her Income Sources come from Television serials, OTT web series, brand endorsements and social media promotions.
Jennifer Winget Divorce
Jennifer Winget was earlier married to actor Karan Singh Grover. The couple tied the knot in 2012 but parted ways in 2014, with Jennifer later citing "unfortunate timing" and that both were not truly ready for the commitment of marriage.
Jennifer Winget TV Career
Jennifer Winget began her career as a child artist and later became a leading TV actress. She is best known for shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh, and Bepannah, along with successful OTT projects.
Are Karan Wahi & Jennifer Winget Getting Married?
Recent reports suggest that Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget might tie the knot soon. However, there has been no official confirmation from either of them.
