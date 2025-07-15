Ji Chang-wook’s must-watch shows to boost your mood

Talking about big blockbuster dramas? Then we can’t forget one renowned name from the South Korean industry, ‘Ji Chang Wook’. The star gained his popularity from blockbuster shows including K2, Suspicious Partner, and Welcome to Samadal-ri, among others. Whenever you are in a mood slump, you can take a sigh because Ji Chang-wook has your back with his stellar acting for sure.

Here are seven must-watch shows to lighten your soul and brighten your mood.

Welcome to Samadal-ri

After suffering a fall from grace, a photographer returns to her hometown and bumps into her childhood friend, rekindling an unfinished romance. Which is currently streaming on Netflix, made you manifest a childhood friend as Chang-wook.

K2

An incidental story of a highly trained special ops agent hired as a bodyguard by the influential father of a troubled girl. Smeared in blood, chasing cars—that’s when you feel the main character’s energy from Chang-wook. Currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and MX Player.

Backstreet Rookie

The drama tells the story of a convenience store manager and a high school girl, and how the troublemaker manages the store and his relationship at the same time. Currently streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Melting Me Softly

A science fiction drama where two people got unfrozen after 20 years, but with the inconvenient side effect of regulating your body temperature to a certain point.

Suspicious Partner

Chang-wook in spectacles and white-collar suits as a prosecutor made you commit a crime for him. The drama shows a senior prosecutor and his trainee work together to apprehend a serial killer with a connection to their respective pasts. Currently streaming on Netflix.

Lovestruck in the City

A passionate architect falls in love with a free-spirited woman, and then destiny reunites them for the sake of love. Currently streaming on Netflix.

The Worst of Evil

A detective couple volunteers for a life-threatening mission to stop a drug trafficking organization. In this drama, you can enjoy Chang-wook’s screen sharing with Wi Ha-joon with a twisted plotline. Currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar