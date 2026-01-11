JioHotstar New Releases This Week (12 January-18 January, 2026): Latest Movies & Web Series
JioHotstar is ready with a fresh lineup of international and Indian content for viewers this week. The platform continues to expand its January content slate across different formats. Viewers can expect fresh entertainment releases between 12 January and 18 January, 2026.
JioHotstar New Releases This Week- 12 January-18 January, 2026
With content dropping between 12 January and 18 January, there’s plenty to add to your watchlist this week.
Downton Abbey- Finale- January 12
The iconic period drama reaches its final chapter, closing the journey of the Crawley family. It is set in 1930, reflecting changing times, traditions and family dynamics.
Industry- Season 4- January 12
The intense finance-world drama returns with higher stakes and darker turns. It explores ambition, power struggles and survival in the corporate finance industry.
Golden Globe Awards- 83rd Edition- January 12
Live streaming is one of the most prestigious global award ceremonies. It honors the best in films and television from the past year. It features celebrity appearances, red carpet fashion and major award moments.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms- January 14
A much-awaited Game of Thrones prequel series finally premieres. It set years before the event GoT, focusing on knights, honor, and Westeros politics.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.