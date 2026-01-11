LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cuba Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria cuba Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria cuba Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria cuba Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cuba Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria cuba Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria cuba Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria cuba Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • JioHotstar New Releases This Week (12 January-18 January, 2026): Latest Movies & Web Series

JioHotstar New Releases This Week (12 January-18 January, 2026): Latest Movies & Web Series

JioHotstar is ready with a fresh lineup of international and Indian content for viewers this week. The platform continues to expand its January content slate across different formats. Viewers can expect fresh entertainment releases between 12 January and 18 January, 2026.

Published By: Published: January 11, 2026 19:19:28 IST
Follow us on
Google News
JioHotstar New Releases This Week- 12 January-18 January, 2026
1/6
JioHotstar New Releases This Week (12 January-18 January, 2026): Latest Movies & Web Series

JioHotstar New Releases This Week- 12 January-18 January, 2026

With content dropping between 12 January and 18 January, there’s plenty to add to your watchlist this week.

You Might Be Interested In
Downton Abbey- Finale- January 12
2/6

Downton Abbey- Finale- January 12

The iconic period drama reaches its final chapter, closing the journey of the Crawley family. It is set in 1930, reflecting changing times, traditions and family dynamics.

Industry- Season 4- January 12
3/6

Industry- Season 4- January 12

The intense finance-world drama returns with higher stakes and darker turns. It explores ambition, power struggles and survival in the corporate finance industry.

You Might Be Interested In
Golden Globe Awards- 83rd Edition- January 12
4/6

Golden Globe Awards- 83rd Edition- January 12

Live streaming is one of the most prestigious global award ceremonies. It honors the best in films and television from the past year. It features celebrity appearances, red carpet fashion and major award moments.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms- January 14
5/6

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms- January 14

A much-awaited Game of Thrones prequel series finally premieres. It set years before the event GoT, focusing on knights, honor, and Westeros politics.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS