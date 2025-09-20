Jolly LLB 3: Cast, Review, Storyline, Box Office Collection & More REVEALED
Jolly LLB 3 is the third installment of the epic legal comedy franchise directed by Subhash Kapoor. The movie showcases a new twist of bringing two Jollies from parts 1 and 2 together for the first time. Jolly LLB 3 brings back the charm of courtroom drama with a fresh storyline and powerful performances. Here’s everything you need to know about Jolly LLB 3 cast, review, storyline, box office collection, and more.
Jolly LLB 3 has finally hit the theaters with two iconic actors in the lead roles. Subhash Kapoor once again turned the theaters into a courtroom.
Jolly LLB 3 Cast
With Jolly LLB 3, actor Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are back in the courtroom as the leads. Actors Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Seema Biswas, Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shukla, Brijendra Kala, Sushil Pandey, Kaharaj Mukherjee, Avijit Dutta and others also play key roles in the film.
Jolly LLB 3 Story
'Jolly LLB 3' narrates the fight between two Jollies handling the case according to their own standards of morality and ethics, seeking technical loopholes to win. It also hints at the epic clash over who is the real and more significant Jolly in the legal world.
Jolly LLB 3 Review
Jolly LLB 3 is a must-watch movie if you love legal comedy drama but the movie takes too long to come to a conclusion. Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao also played a good role as both Jolly wives.
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection
The Jolly LLB 3 movie earned over Rs 12 crore net on its opening day.
Disclaimer
The information provided in this photo gallery is based on reports, industry sources, and public updates. Actual details may vary after the official release.