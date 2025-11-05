Jonathan Bailey EXPOSED: Age, Net Worth, Movies & Sexiest Man Alive 2025
Jonathan Bailey has taken over global headlines after being crowned People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2025. Fans are curious about everything- from his age and net worth to his romantic life and upcoming projects, So, here’s everything you need to know about Jonathan Bailey.
Jonathan Bailey Age
Jonathan Bailey was born on April 25, 1988, in Wallingford, Oxfordshire, England. He's 37 years old as of 2025.
Jonathan Bailey Movies
He has a long history in theatre, television and film. He plays Fiyero Tigelaar in Wicked (2024) and is also known for Bridgerton (Netflix) among others. He won the Laurence Olivier Award in 2019 for his supporting role in the musical Company.
Jonathan Bailey Net Worth
He earns around US $1.9 million in 2025. Some other sources give higher estimates but these seem less reliable. It is reported he earned about $450,000 for his role in Wicked.
Sexiest Man Alive 2025
In 2025, Jonathan Bailey was awarded People magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive". This is a widely publicised accolade and part of his rising profile in 2025.
Is Jonathan Bailey Gay?
Jonathan publicly identifies as gay. He has confirmed having a partner described as "a lovely man" but has kept details private.
Jonathan Bailey Upcoming Movies
After Bridgerton and Wicked, Jonathan Bailey has become one of the most in-demand British actors internationally. He will reportedly star in Ron Howard's next thriller, expected to release in late 2026.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.