Jugnuma: Cast, Storyline, Plot & More REVEALED
Jugnuma: The Fable is something light and easy-to-watch movie, which will slowly draw you in and there will be nothing much to think. Director Raam Redy has created something truly impressive that is full of old, mysterious stories with full of layers, symbols, and long silences. The two-hour movie blends everyday life with realism which you can connect with your own life. Let’s dive more into it and explore the iconic Jugnuma star cast, story, budget, and more.
Jugnuma: The Fable
Jugnuma: The Fable explores a unique storytelling style filled with class divide, human control over nature, and how old myths influence people.
Jugnuma: Cast
Jugnuma: The Fable has stellar cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose, Tillotama Shome, Hiral Sidhu, Awan Pookot, Ravi Bisht, whose presence makes the film even more impactful.
Manoj Bajpayee in Jugnuma
Manoj Bajpayee portrays Dev with his usual subtle style, showcasing the character as calm but in a powerful way. Deepak Dobriyal plays Mohan, an estate manager and Dev’s close aide, who feels natural and convincing.
Jugnuma: Story
Jugnuma: The Fable is set in 1989 and follows Dev (Manoj Bajpayee), one of the biggest and most respected apple estate owners. His perfect world begins to tremble when mysterious fires consume his orchard. First it's one tree, then a lane, a block, until his entire estate is burnt to ashes. Neither the police nor his workers nor even Dev himself can trace the cause.
Jugnuma: Review
Jugnuma truly lives up to its title. How much you connect with this movie depends on how much value you place on imagination.
Jugnuma: Rating
Manoj Vajpayee’s one of his all-time best performances receives 3.5 ratings.