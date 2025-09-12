Jugnuma: Cast, Storyline, Plot & More REVEALED

Jugnuma: The Fable is something light and easy-to-watch movie, which will slowly draw you in and there will be nothing much to think. Director Raam Redy has created something truly impressive that is full of old, mysterious stories with full of layers, symbols, and long silences. The two-hour movie blends everyday life with realism which you can connect with your own life. Let’s dive more into it and explore the iconic Jugnuma star cast, story, budget, and more.