Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 5: Release Date, Release Time, Streaming Platform, Story, Cast- Where to Read Modula Chapter 20 Free in India

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 5: Release Date, Release Time, Streaming Platform, Story, Cast
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 5 is one of the most anticipated installments for fans, with growing buzz around its storyline, character focus, and possible adaptation elements. As viewers in India await the next episode, here’s everything you need to know about the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 5 release date, time, release platform, story, cast, and where to watch the episode online.
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 5: Release Date
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 5 will release on January 29, 2026. The episode is titled “Fever.” The upcoming episode is expected to push the story forward with heightened tension and intense character moments.
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 5: Release Time
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 5 is scheduled to release at 10:30 pm in India. With anticipation running high, viewers are eager to see how the plot unfolds and which key characters take centre stage in this installment.
Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 5 For Free in India?
Viewers can watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 5 in India on Crunchyroll in Japanese audio with subtitles.
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 5: Story
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 5 will shift focus away from Maki, with the narrative centring on Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro. In the upcoming episode, the duo will attempt to bring Kinji Hakari, a suspended third-year student, on their side. Known for running an underground fight club and openly defying the jujutsu higher-ups, Hakari is expected to play a crucial role in the storyline.
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 5: Cast
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 5 features Maki Zenin, Yuji Itadori, and Megumi Fushiguro. While Maki continues to remain an important presence in the arc, the episode primarily focuses on yuji and Megumi as they take the story forward.
Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 20: Release Date
Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 20 will be released on February 1, 2026, at 11 am. The new Shonen Jump chapter will be out in four days.
Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 20 in India For Free?
Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 20 will be available on Viz. Fans can enjoy the free read there.