LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Junior Actress Sreeleela Hot & Sexy Karwa Chauth Saree Looks You’ll Want to Copy

Junior Actress Sreeleela Hot & Sexy Karwa Chauth Saree Looks You’ll Want to Copy

Junior OTT Release: Sreeleela and Kireeti Reddy’s movie Junior is all set to make its OTT debut. Fans can’t keep calm as Junior is released on OTT platforms Amazon Prime Video and Aha. Sreeleela has not only established her space in the fans’ hearts with her acting skills but also with her style. Some of Sreeleela’s sarees look so stunning that you can totally copy them on Karwa Chauth. 

By: Last Updated: October 1, 2025 | 1:35 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Sreeleela Hot & Sexy Saree Looks
1/8

Sreeleela Hot & Sexy Saree Looks

Sreeleela Hot and Sexy Karwa Chauth Saree looks that newly married, brides-to-be, and married women can totally wear and slay.

Sreeleela in Red Saree
2/8

Sreeleela in Red Saree

Sreeleela looks hot in a red saree with a black deep-neck blouse. She opts for a statement black choker, dangles, and bracelets.

Sreeleela in Embellished Saree
3/8

Sreeleela in Embellished Saree

Sreeleela looks glamorous in a heavily embellished grey saree with a deep neck blouse and sleek straps. She accessorized it with minimal jewellery.

Sreeleela in Deep Green Saree
4/8

Sreeleela in Deep Green Saree

Sreeleela stuns in a deep green saree with a heavily embellished design and sequin detailing. Her saree features a unique netted pallu and a deep neck blouse.

Sreeleela in Blue Saree
5/8

Sreeleela in Blue Saree

Sreeleela turns heads in a sky-blue saree with a heavily embellished design. She paired it with a matching blouse with a unique style.

Sreeleela in Black Saree
6/8

Sreeleela in Black Saree

Sreeleela looks stunning in a black saree with an embellished border and a sleeveless blouse with metallic detailing.

Sreeleela in Black Saree
7/8

Sreeleela in Black Saree

Sreeleela looks bold in a black saree with gold print on it. She paired it with a matching golden blouse with a halter neckline.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

The saree looks featured here are not from any Karwa Chauth celebration. They are showcased only as fashion inspiration that you can recreate for Karwa Chauth or other festive occasions. All images belong to their respective owners.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS