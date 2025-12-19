Just 30g of Nuts a Day: Dr Sethi’s Secret to a Sharper Brain!

Credit: unsplash

Eat Nuts for a Healthier Brain

In one of his recent Instagram posts, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, Harvard trained Gastroenterologist said that eating 30 grams of unsalted nuts daily can reduce the risk of all-cause dementia by 17%. Nuts are an easy, tasty way to support brain and gut health. Incorporating them into your daily diet has long-term benefits.