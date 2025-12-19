LIVE TV
  Just 30g of Nuts a Day: Dr Sethi's Secret to a Sharper Brain!

Just 30g of Nuts a Day: Dr Sethi’s Secret to a Sharper Brain!

Discover the brain-boosting benefits of daily nuts, from antioxidants and healthy fats to fiber for digestion. Learn portion sizes, types of nuts, and tips to make them a part of your routine.

Published By: Published: December 19, 2025 12:43:51 IST
Just 30g of Nuts a Day: Dr Sethi's Secret to a Sharper Brain!
Just 30g of Nuts a Day: Dr Sethi’s Secret to a Sharper Brain!

Discover the brain-boosting benefits of daily nuts, from antioxidants and healthy fats to fiber for digestion. Learn portion sizes, types of nuts, and tips to make them a part of your routine.

Eat Nuts for a Healthier Brain
Eat Nuts for a Healthier Brain

In one of his recent Instagram posts, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, Harvard trained Gastroenterologist said that eating 30 grams of unsalted nuts daily can reduce the risk of all-cause dementia by 17%. Nuts are an easy, tasty way to support brain and gut health. Incorporating them into your daily diet has long-term benefits.

Health Benefits of Nuts
Health Benefits of Nuts

Nuts are nutrient-dense and packed with bioactive compounds. They help improve cognitive function, gut health, and overall wellness. Including them regularly can enhance energy, focus, and immunity.

Antioxidants Fight Oxidative Stress
Antioxidants Fight Oxidative Stress

Nuts are rich in antioxidants that combat oxidative stress. This helps protect brain cells and slows down age-related cognitive decline. Regular consumption contributes to long-term brain health.

Unsaturated Fatty Acids Support the Brain
Unsaturated Fatty Acids Support the Brain

Healthy fats in nuts, like unsaturated fatty acids, provide essential energy for brain function. They support heart health and reduce inflammation. Including these fats daily helps maintain cognitive vitality.

Fiber for Digestive Health
Fiber for Digestive Health

Nuts are also rich in fiber, promoting gut health and aiding digestion. A healthy gut positively impacts brain function through the gut-brain connection. Adding nuts can improve overall metabolic health as well.

Portion Guide: 30 Grams Daily
Portion Guide: 30 Grams Daily

A daily 30-gram serving is roughly a handful and contains 170–200 kcal. This portion is ideal for reaping health benefits without excess calories. Small, consistent servings are key to maintaining a healthy routine.

Nut Types and Quantities
Nut Types and Quantities

A 30-gram serving of nuts can be enjoyed in different ways. For example, 20 almonds, 15 cashews, 14 walnut halves, 20 hazelnuts, or 30 pistachios roughly equal one serving. You can mix and match these nuts to enjoy variety while getting the full health benefits.

Make Nuts a Daily Habit
Make Nuts a Daily Habit

Incorporating a handful of unsalted nuts into your diet daily is simple and impactful. It boosts brain health, supports digestion, and provides essential nutrients. Start today for long-term cognitive and overall wellness.

