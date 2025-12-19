Just 30g of Nuts a Day: Dr Sethi’s Secret to a Sharper Brain!
Discover the brain-boosting benefits of daily nuts, from antioxidants and healthy fats to fiber for digestion. Learn portion sizes, types of nuts, and tips to make them a part of your routine.
Just 30g of Nuts a Day: Dr Sethi’s Secret to a Sharper Brain!
Discover the brain-boosting benefits of daily nuts, from antioxidants and healthy fats to fiber for digestion. Learn portion sizes, types of nuts, and tips to make them a part of your routine.
Eat Nuts for a Healthier Brain
In one of his recent Instagram posts, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, Harvard trained Gastroenterologist said that eating 30 grams of unsalted nuts daily can reduce the risk of all-cause dementia by 17%. Nuts are an easy, tasty way to support brain and gut health. Incorporating them into your daily diet has long-term benefits.
Health Benefits of Nuts
Nuts are nutrient-dense and packed with bioactive compounds. They help improve cognitive function, gut health, and overall wellness. Including them regularly can enhance energy, focus, and immunity.
Antioxidants Fight Oxidative Stress
Nuts are rich in antioxidants that combat oxidative stress. This helps protect brain cells and slows down age-related cognitive decline. Regular consumption contributes to long-term brain health.
Unsaturated Fatty Acids Support the Brain
Healthy fats in nuts, like unsaturated fatty acids, provide essential energy for brain function. They support heart health and reduce inflammation. Including these fats daily helps maintain cognitive vitality.
Fiber for Digestive Health
Nuts are also rich in fiber, promoting gut health and aiding digestion. A healthy gut positively impacts brain function through the gut-brain connection. Adding nuts can improve overall metabolic health as well.
Portion Guide: 30 Grams Daily
A daily 30-gram serving is roughly a handful and contains 170–200 kcal. This portion is ideal for reaping health benefits without excess calories. Small, consistent servings are key to maintaining a healthy routine.
Nut Types and Quantities
A 30-gram serving of nuts can be enjoyed in different ways. For example, 20 almonds, 15 cashews, 14 walnut halves, 20 hazelnuts, or 30 pistachios roughly equal one serving. You can mix and match these nuts to enjoy variety while getting the full health benefits.
Make Nuts a Daily Habit
Incorporating a handful of unsalted nuts into your diet daily is simple and impactful. It boosts brain health, supports digestion, and provides essential nutrients. Start today for long-term cognitive and overall wellness.