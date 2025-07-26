K-Flavor Alert! The Rise of Korean-Inspired Snacks And Meals In India : In Pics

With the rapid rise of K-dramas and K-pop in India, there has been an emerging trend of the spill of K-culture into everyday living and lifestyle , especially in food. The Indian audience enjoys watching K-drama and listening to k-pop and the youth especially are eager to be part of the “Hallyu Wave”. Major domestic and international brands operating in India have quickly jumped in to capture their share by launching Korean-inspired flavors. The growing appetite for Korean flavored products has brought about an exciting rise in fusion of Indian food palate with Korean flavors. Let’s take a look at some Indian brands and brands with huge markets in India who introduced the taste of Korea in Indian markets.