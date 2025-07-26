K-Flavor Alert! The Rise of Korean-Inspired Snacks And Meals In India : In Pics
With the rapid rise of K-dramas and K-pop in India, there has been an emerging trend of the spill of K-culture into everyday living and lifestyle , especially in food. The Indian audience enjoys watching K-drama and listening to k-pop and the youth especially are eager to be part of the “Hallyu Wave”. Major domestic and international brands operating in India have quickly jumped in to capture their share by launching Korean-inspired flavors. The growing appetite for Korean flavored products has brought about an exciting rise in fusion of Indian food palate with Korean flavors. Let’s take a look at some Indian brands and brands with huge markets in India who introduced the taste of Korea in Indian markets.
ITC (Bingo! and YiPPee! Noodles)
Bingo! introduced "2X Hot and Spicy Korean-style chips," being among the first Indian brands to offer Korean-flavored savory snacks. YiPPee! Noodles also expanded its instant noodle range with Korean-inspired flavors, tapping into the trending Korean cuisine
Nestlé (Maggi Noodles)
Maggi, India's beloved noodle brand, launched a Korean noodle range including Korean BBQ Veg and Chicken variants. These options feature fiery red packaging and bold, spicy profiles to cater to the growing demand for Korean flavors.
McDonald's India
McDonald's India has featured a limited-time Korean-inspired menu, infusing popular items like burgers and fries with gochujang sauce and kimchi. This initiative blends authentic Korean tastes with their classic Indian offerings.
Hindustan Unilever (Knorr)
Knorr joined the Korean noodle trend with convenient noodle bowls featuring flavors like Kimchi, Jjajangmyeon, and Gochujang Chicken. They've actively promoted these, sometimes linking to popular K-culture phenomena.
PepsiCo (Lay's)
Lay's, part of its "Flavours of the World" range, introduced a Korean Chilli flavor for its potato crisps. This capitalized on the widespread popularity of spicy Korean cuisine among Indian consumers.
Wendy's (in collaboration with Rebel Foods)
Wendy's brought a Korean-inspired fast food menu to India, featuring items like Korean Fried Chicken Burgers and Kimchi Nuggets. This demonstrates a quick-service restaurant's direct entry into Korean fusion.
Yu Foods Co.
This brand specifically focuses on Korean ramen, offering unique flavors like Chilli Cheese and Creamy Hot Sauce Korean ramen. They aim to provide diverse instant noodle experiences beyond traditional options.
Taali Foods
Taali has launched Korean Style Protein Puffs, presenting a healthier snack option with a bold, fiery Korean flavor profile. These cater to adventurous snack lovers seeking both taste and protein.