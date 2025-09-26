LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • K-Pop Idols Who Became Global Fashion Icons

K-Pop Idols Who Became Global Fashion Icons

 These 6 K-Pop idols—V, Jennie, Jisoo, Lee Know, Hyunjin, Jungkook, and Kai—have risen beyond music to dominate the fashion world as global brand ambassadors. From luxury houses like Chanel, Dior, Gucci, Versace, Prada, and CELINE to Calvin Klein, each idol blends personal style with high-end trends, shaping global fashion culture. Their unique presence on runways and campaigns cements their status as true fashion icons admired worldwide.

By: Last Updated: September 26, 2025 | 11:56 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
V (BTS)
1/7

V (BTS)

CELINE’s ambassador, known for unique runway looks and influential fashion presence worldwide.

Jennie (BLACKPINK)
2/7

Jennie (BLACKPINK)

Face of Chanel, setting bold trends with iconic style and high-profile brand campaigns.

Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
3/7

Jisoo (BLACKPINK)

Global luxury brand ambassador for Dior, exuding elegance and timeless feminine charm.

Lee Know (Stray Kids)
4/7

Lee Know (Stray Kids)

Gucci’s global brand ambassador, blending classic and contemporary fashion effortlessly.

Hyunjin (Stray Kids)
5/7

Hyunjin (Stray Kids)

Versace’s face with an androgynous, dramatic fashion style admired on global stages.

Jungkook (BTS)
6/7

Jungkook (BTS)

Calvin Klein star, combining casual streetwear with high-fashion sophistication uniquely.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This gallery is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Brand associations, ambassador roles, and fashion highlights are based on public information and may change over time.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS