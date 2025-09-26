K-Pop Idols Who Became Global Fashion Icons
These 6 K-Pop idols—V, Jennie, Jisoo, Lee Know, Hyunjin, Jungkook, and Kai—have risen beyond music to dominate the fashion world as global brand ambassadors. From luxury houses like Chanel, Dior, Gucci, Versace, Prada, and CELINE to Calvin Klein, each idol blends personal style with high-end trends, shaping global fashion culture. Their unique presence on runways and campaigns cements their status as true fashion icons admired worldwide.
V (BTS)
CELINE’s ambassador, known for unique runway looks and influential fashion presence worldwide.
Jennie (BLACKPINK)
Face of Chanel, setting bold trends with iconic style and high-profile brand campaigns.
Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
Global luxury brand ambassador for Dior, exuding elegance and timeless feminine charm.
Lee Know (Stray Kids)
Gucci’s global brand ambassador, blending classic and contemporary fashion effortlessly.
Hyunjin (Stray Kids)
Versace’s face with an androgynous, dramatic fashion style admired on global stages.
Jungkook (BTS)
Calvin Klein star, combining casual streetwear with high-fashion sophistication uniquely.
Disclaimer
This gallery is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Brand associations, ambassador roles, and fashion highlights are based on public information and may change over time.