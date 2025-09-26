K-Pop Idols Who Became Global Fashion Icons

These 6 K-Pop idols—V, Jennie, Jisoo, Lee Know, Hyunjin, Jungkook, and Kai—have risen beyond music to dominate the fashion world as global brand ambassadors. From luxury houses like Chanel, Dior, Gucci, Versace, Prada, and CELINE to Calvin Klein, each idol blends personal style with high-end trends, shaping global fashion culture. Their unique presence on runways and campaigns cements their status as true fashion icons admired worldwide.