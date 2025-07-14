LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ola electric share price ISRO england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price ISRO england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price ISRO england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price ISRO england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death
Live TV
TRENDING |
ola electric share price ISRO england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price ISRO england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price ISRO england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price ISRO england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Kang Seo‑Ha Dies: 6 Moving Moments Celebrating the Korean Star’s Short Yet Shining Journey

Kang Seo‑Ha Dies: 6 Moving Moments Celebrating the Korean Star’s Short Yet Shining Journey

Explore a touching  tribute to Korean actress Kang Seo‑Ha, who passed away at 31. From her iconic roles to her quiet strength, celebrate her beautiful journey.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 14, 2025 | 6:26 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Kang Seo‑Ha Dies: 6 Moving Moments Celebrating the Korean Star’s Short Yet Shining Journey - Gallery Image
1/7

Rising Star

Kang Seo‑Ha won over audiences with her gentle smile and poised on-camera demeanor, gaining popularity since debut. She began her career with the 2012 music video "Getting Farther Away."

Kang Seo‑Ha Dies: 6 Moving Moments Celebrating the Korean Star’s Short Yet Shining Journey - Gallery Image
2/7

Versatile Performer

From Schoolgirl Detectives to Heart Surgeons, Kang Seo‑Ha showed a dramatic range. She brought a diverse range of characters to life, earning respect for her dedication and emotional depth.

Kang Seo‑Ha Dies: 6 Moving Moments Celebrating the Korean Star’s Short Yet Shining Journey - Gallery Image
3/7

Public Appearance

Seen here at a media event, Kang’s elegance radiated effortlessly. Fans admired her poised charm and how she remained humble despite growing popularity in Korean dramas.

Kang Seo‑Ha Dies: 6 Moving Moments Celebrating the Korean Star’s Short Yet Shining Journey - Gallery Image
4/7

Personal Moments

A genuine selfie conveys her warmth and natural brightness. Offstage, Kang had warm interpersonal relationships with family and friends and tended to put their happiness ahead of her own.

Kang Seo‑Ha Dies: 6 Moving Moments Celebrating the Korean Star’s Short Yet Shining Journey - Gallery Image
5/7

Fighting Courageously

Even when she was wracked with pain from stomach cancer, Kang Seo‑Ha was more concerned about seeing others feel better. Her courage and generosity inspired many others.

Kang Seo‑Ha Dies: 6 Moving Moments Celebrating the Korean Star’s Short Yet Shining Journey - Gallery Image
6/7

Fond Farewell

Kang Seo‑Ha passed away at 31, leaving behind warm memories and gentle performances. Her funeral, which was witnessed by family and friends, commemorated a life well lived and cherished.

Kang Seo‑Ha Dies: 6 Moving Moments Celebrating the Korean Star’s Short Yet Shining Journey - Gallery Image
7/7

Disclaimer

This gallery is intended for informational and tribute purposes. All images and details are sourced from public reports; rights belong to respective owners. Availability of media may change.

Kang Seo‑Ha Dies: 6 Moving Moments Celebrating the Korean Star’s Short Yet Shining Journey - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kang Seo‑Ha Dies: 6 Moving Moments Celebrating the Korean Star’s Short Yet Shining Journey - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Kang Seo‑Ha Dies: 6 Moving Moments Celebrating the Korean Star’s Short Yet Shining Journey - Gallery Image
Kang Seo‑Ha Dies: 6 Moving Moments Celebrating the Korean Star’s Short Yet Shining Journey - Gallery Image
Kang Seo‑Ha Dies: 6 Moving Moments Celebrating the Korean Star’s Short Yet Shining Journey - Gallery Image
Kang Seo‑Ha Dies: 6 Moving Moments Celebrating the Korean Star’s Short Yet Shining Journey - Gallery Image

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?