LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp ghaziabad AI-led growth Ajit Doval latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp ghaziabad AI-led growth Ajit Doval latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp ghaziabad AI-led growth Ajit Doval latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp ghaziabad AI-led growth Ajit Doval
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp ghaziabad AI-led growth Ajit Doval latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp ghaziabad AI-led growth Ajit Doval latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp ghaziabad AI-led growth Ajit Doval latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp ghaziabad AI-led growth Ajit Doval
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Kangana Ranaut’s Parliament Looks SHOCK Fans: Power Dressing Sarees With Authority | Trending Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut’s Parliament Looks SHOCK Fans: Power Dressing Sarees With Authority | Trending Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut’s Parliament Winter Session appearances are making as much noise as her speeches. From powerful sarees to bold winter layering, her looks are redefining political fashion. Every outfit reflects confidence, authority, and a strong personal statement. Social media is buzzing over how she blends tradition with power dressing.

Published By: Published: February 5, 2026 15:44:51 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Kangana Ranaut Parliament Look 2026
1/6
Kangana Ranaut's Parliament Looks SHOCK Fans: Power Dressing Sarees With Authority | Trending Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut Parliament Look 2026

Her opening look at the Parliament Winter Session instantly grabbed attention.
She opted for a bright silk saree that reflected confidence and authority.
The outfit set the tone for her presence throughout the session.

You Might Be Interested In
Perfect Blend of Tradition and Power Dressing
2/6

Perfect Blend of Tradition and Power Dressing

Kangana consistently chose traditional sarees paired with winter layers.
Long coats, trench coats, and structured blazers added a sharp edge.
Her styling balanced elegance with a commanding political presence.

Winter Styling Done Right
3/6

Winter Styling Done Right

Instead of heavy ethnic layering, she used smart outerwear for warmth.
Coats and sweaters were styled without overpowering the saree.
This approach made her looks both practical and visually striking.

You Might Be Interested In
Minimal Yet Impactful Accessories
4/6

Minimal Yet Impactful Accessories

She kept jewellery subtle to let her outfits speak.
Classic bindis and neatly styled hair completed the looks.
The restrained accessorising enhanced the seriousness of her role.

Colour Choices That Stood Out
5/6

Colour Choices That Stood Out

Kangana experimented with rich winter-friendly shades and warm hues.
Bold colours helped her stand out in formal parliamentary settings.
Each outfit carried a sense of confidence and individuality.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This article is based on publicly available images, appearances, and media coverage of Kangana Ranaut during the Parliament Winter Session. The content is intended for informational and fashion commentary purposes only and does not aim to promote, criticize, or influence any political views or opinions.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS