Top 6 Warning Signs Of Jaundice: Kannada Actor Santhosh Balraj Dies at Just 34

How did Kannada Actor Santhosh Balraj die? (Death reason)

Santhosh Balraj, a popular Kannada actor, tragically passed away at the age of 34 due to complications related to jaundice. The condition reportedly worsened over time, leading to organ damage and his untimely death. His sudden demise has brought attention to the seriousness of jaundice, especially when not diagnosed or treated in its early stages.