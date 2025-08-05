LIVE TV
Top 6 Warning Signs Of Jaundice: Kannada Actor Santhosh Balraj Dies at Just 34

Kannada actor Santhosh Balraj passed away at 34 due to jaundice-related complications. Learn the early symptoms to recognize and treat jaundice in time.

1/8

How did Kannada Actor Santhosh Balraj die? (Death reason)

Santhosh Balraj, a popular Kannada actor, tragically passed away at the age of 34 due to complications related to jaundice. The condition reportedly worsened over time, leading to organ damage and his untimely death. His sudden demise has brought attention to the seriousness of jaundice, especially when not diagnosed or treated in its early stages.

2/8

Check early signs of jaundice! Yellowing of the Skin and Eyes

This is the most visible sign of jaundice, caused by excess bilirubin buildup in the bloodstream, affecting skin and eye color.

3/8

Dark Urine

Urine becomes noticeably darker due to increased bilirubin excretion, often appearing tea-colored or brown even with adequate hydration throughout the day.

4/8

Pale or Clay-Colored Stools

Lack of bile in the digestive tract can cause stools to lose their normal brown color, turning unusually light or clay-colored instead.

5/8

Itchy Skin (Pruritus)

Bile salt buildup under the skin leads to persistent itching, often without a visible rash, and can affect sleep or comfort significantly.

6/8

Fatigue and Weakness

The liver’s reduced ability to detoxify the body can lead to overwhelming tiredness, weakness, and lack of energy throughout the day.

7/8

Abdominal Pain

Discomfort or pain, especially in the upper right abdomen, may signal liver inflammation or bile duct blockage linked to jaundice onset.

8/8

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult a healthcare provider for proper diagnosis and treatment.

