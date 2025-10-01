Kantara Chapter 1: Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Plot, Budget & More
Kantara: Chapter 1 is one of the most anticipated movies of 2025. The grand second installment of the movie Kantara 2022 is already making rounds on the internet. The first part of Kantaara left a mark on the fans’ hearts by showcasing ancient folklore, ritual, and immersive storytelling. Let’s dive into Kantara: Chapter 1 cast, story, release date, advance booking, and more.
Kantara: Chapter 1: Release Date
Kantara: Chapter 1 is set to hit the big screens on 2 October 2025. Fans can’t keep calm to share a deep connection with Kannada rituals and culture.
Kantara: Chapter 1: Cast
Rishab Shetty is making a big return with Kantara: Chapter 1 alongside Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, Kishore, and more. Kantara: Chapter 1 is directed and written by Rishab Shetty.
Kantara: Chapter 1: Story
The story is set in the reign of the Kadamba dynasty in 300 CE. It will unveil the origin of the Bhuta Kola ritual. Rishab Shetty, after being seen as a villager in the first half, will now be seen as a fierce warrior. He will be seen in a battle with the cruel prince Kulashekara, played by Gulshan Devaiah, who looks to be the main antagonist of the film.
Kantara: Chapter 1: Budget
Kantara: Chapter 1 is made on a massive budget of Rs 125 crore, which is much higher than the first part, which was made with Rs 16 crore only. Fans will witness much higher-quality VFX, which adds more visual depth.
Kantara: Chapter 1: Advance Booking
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 is walking towards the Rs 20 crore mark as the movie has already earned Rs 18 crore of advance booking.
