Kantara Chapter 1: Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Plot, Budget & More

Kantara: Chapter 1: Story

The story is set in the reign of the Kadamba dynasty in 300 CE. It will unveil the origin of the Bhuta Kola ritual. Rishab Shetty, after being seen as a villager in the first half, will now be seen as a fierce warrior. He will be seen in a battle with the cruel prince Kulashekara, played by Gulshan Devaiah, who looks to be the main antagonist of the film.