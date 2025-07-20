Kanwar Yatra 2025: The 5 Stories Everyone Is Talking About

The annual Kanwar Yatra is once again unfolding as a complex event, showcasing both profound spiritual devotion and concerning societal challenges. While inspiring acts of selfless love and interfaith harmony, such as a wife carrying her paralyzed husband or a Muslim doctor offering free aid, highlight the pilgrimage’s positive spirit, it has also been marred by instances of violence and disruption. Reports of attacks on a police station, assaults on individuals, and the ransacking of eateries underscore underlying tensions and behavioral issues. This duality presents a multifaceted picture, reflecting the diverse and sometimes conflicting aspects of the large-scale religious event.