Kanwar Yatra 2025: The 5 Stories Everyone Is Talking About
The annual Kanwar Yatra is once again unfolding as a complex event, showcasing both profound spiritual devotion and concerning societal challenges. While inspiring acts of selfless love and interfaith harmony, such as a wife carrying her paralyzed husband or a Muslim doctor offering free aid, highlight the pilgrimage’s positive spirit, it has also been marred by instances of violence and disruption. Reports of attacks on a police station, assaults on individuals, and the ransacking of eateries underscore underlying tensions and behavioral issues. This duality presents a multifaceted picture, reflecting the diverse and sometimes conflicting aspects of the large-scale religious event.
Asha Carries Paralyzed Husband On Shoulder For Kanwar Yatra
Asha from Uttar Pradesh is inspiring thousands, undertaking the strenuous 150-170 km Kanwar Yatra while carrying her physically challenged husband, Sachin, on her back. After Sachin's paralysis, Asha's unwavering devotion ensures his pilgrimage wish is fulfilled. Their journey, often with children, exemplifies selfless love and profound faith, drawing immense respect and support.
Dr. Babu Khan's Free Medical Camp
For 24 years, Dr. Babu Khan, a Muslim doctor from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, has been setting up a free medical camp during the Kanwar Yatra. He closes his own clinic to offer round-the-clock service, providing first aid, ointments, painkillers, glucose, and even a resting place for exhausted pilgrims. He emphasizes that for him, treating a patient's pain is the biggest religion, regardless of their faith, embodying a powerful message of Hindu-Muslim harmony and selfless service.
Kanpur Police Station Attack
A particularly alarming incident involved a group of 80-90 Kanwariyas attacking a police station in Kanpur. This violent outburst, reportedly based on a misunderstanding, resulted in injuries to officers and damage to public property, captured on CCTV. An FIR was registered against 32 individuals, leading to several arrests.
KFC Outlet Forced Shut In Ghaziabad Amid Kanwar Yatra Protests
On July 17, 2025, a KFC outlet in Ghaziabad was forcibly shut by the Hindu Raksha Dal. Protesting non-vegetarian food sales during the Kanwar Yatra and Sawan, the group demanded only vegetarian options. Police intervened, filing an FIR against individuals for disturbing public order, sparking debate on religious groups dictating business operations.
Eatery Ransacked Over Onions/Identity In Muzaffarnagar
In Muzaffarnagar, a group of Kanwariyas allegedly ransacked a roadside eatery, damaging furniture and wrecking the kitchen. Reports indicate this occurred either because they were served onions (considered taboo during the pilgrimage) or due to alleged "identity checks" where members of a Hindu outfit tried to strip an eatery worker, claiming its Muslim owners had not clearly displayed their identities. This incident highlighted rising tensions and drew strong condemnation.