Kanye West India Tour Tickets Now LIVE: How To Book Seats For Ye’s Delhi Show | Know Concert Venue and Price Details
Global rap icon Kanye West, now known as Ye, is set to perform in India for the first time, creating massive excitement among fans. The historic concert is scheduled for March 29, 2026, at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, marking a milestone for India’s live music scene. The show is expected to feature a large-scale stadium production with immersive visuals and a career-spanning setlist.
Kanye West India Concert Details
Date: 29 March 2026
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi
Tour: Part of his 2026 world tour
One-night show expected to draw massive crowds
Kanye West India Concert- How to Buy Tickets
Open the District app and search for “Ye Live in India”. Select seating category quickly. Complete payment immediately (tickets may sell out fast).
Kanye West Concert India 2026: Expected Ticket Prices
₹4,000-₹6,000 → basic/general entry
₹8,000-₹12,000 → closer seated sections
₹15,000-₹25,000+ → premium/VIP zones
VIP & meet-and-greet packages may cost more
Kanye West India Concert 2026: Tickets LIVE Now
Tickets went live on February 18, 2026 at 4 PM IST. Tickets are being sold exclusively via District (by Zomato).
Disclaimer
The information regarding Kanye West’s India concert, including date, venue, ticket availability, and pricing, is based on media reports and ticketing platform listings at the time of writing. Event details, schedules, and ticket tiers may change, and readers are advised to verify the latest updates through official ticketing partners and event organizers before making any purchases.