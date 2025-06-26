Kapil Sharma Earning From The Great Indian Kapil Show
Kapil Sharma is a popular Indian comedian, actor and television presenter. He hosted the show “comedy nights with Kapil” and currently host “The Indian Kapil show”. He has also appeared in some Bollywood films such as “kis kisko pyaar karoon”. Let’s know more about him and his new show.
The Great Indian Kapil Show
Kapil Sharma is very famous for his entertainment shows. He just started a new show- "the Great Kapil Indian show" which is supposed to have three seasons. All these seasons are estimated to raise ₹65 crore each.
Kapil's Earning From This Show
Kapil Sharma's total earning from all these seasons is estimated to be around ₹195 crore, making him one of the highest paid comedians in Indian entertainment.
Kapil's Net Worth
Kapil Sharma's net worth is around ₹300 crores and he is very popular in the entertainment industry.
Brand collabs
Kapil Sharma has endorsed several brands including Hyundai, Pepsi and more. He has his own production company known as K9 productions.
Co-stars Earnings
His co star Sunil Grover earns around ₹25 lakh per episode and Kiku Sharda's ₹7 Lakh per episode. Krishna Abhishek the fees is not to be disclosed but expected to be on par with leading TV comedians.
Popularity
He has a large fan following and is known for his contributions to the Indian entertainment.
Disclaimer--This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended.
