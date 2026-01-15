LIVE TV
  • Karan Aujla Accused of Cheating AGAIN? Another Australian Woman Claims This Punjabi Singer DM’d Her Inappropriately

Karan Aujla Accused of Cheating AGAIN? Another Australian Woman Claims This Punjabi Singer DM’d Her Inappropriately

Karan Aujla’s career seems to be on the line as new allegations keep coming up online. Known for his hit sons and global fan following, the singer is now facing serious attention for his personal life. With every new post and reel, people are questioning how this may affect his image and career. Here’s all the information you need to know about Karan Aujla’s latest controversies. 

Published: January 15, 2026 17:17:43 IST
New Cheating Allegations on Karan Aujla
1/6
Karan Aujla Accused of Cheating AGAIN? Another Australian Woman Claims This Punjabi Singer DM'd Her Inappropriately

New Cheating Allegations on Karan Aujla

An Australian woman (@djswanmusik on Instagram) posted a viral Instagram reel about Karan Aujla. In the video text, she wrote "Karan Aujla has been DM'ing me too? So what? Everyone knows he's a cheat."

US-based Artist Cheating Allegations on Karan Aujla
2/6

US-based Artist Cheating Allegations on Karan Aujla

The controversy began with a US-based artist (@msgorimusic on Instagram) accusing Aujla of a private relationship. That artist said she was unaware he was married at the time.

Social Media Reaction to Karan Aujla Controversies
3/6

Social Media Reaction to Karan Aujla Controversies

The Australian woman's reel sparked strong reactions online. Some netizens questioned her intentions or timing, suggesting attention-seeking.

Karan Aujla & His Wife Reaction
4/6

Karan Aujla & His Wife Reaction

Karan Aujla has not publicly responded to any of the cheating allegations so far. His wife, Palak Aujla, also remains silent and hasn't issued any denial or clarification.

Karan Aujla Latest News
5/6

Karan Aujla Latest News

The new claim added fresh fuel to an already heated social media debate. The discussion reflect how unverified allegations can spread quickly online.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

