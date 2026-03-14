Karan Aujla Chandigarh Concert Today: Traffic Advisory Issued, Key Roads to AVOID Near PCA Stadium | Check Routes, Restrictions & Police Deployment in Mohali

Thousands of fans are expected to gather today for a massive live performance by Karan Aujla in the Chandigarh-Mohali region, prompting authorities to issue a special traffic advisory. The concert will take place at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, where over 20,000 spectators are expected to attend the show this evening. To manage the heavy rush of vehicles and fans arriving for the event, Mohali police have announced traffic diversions and restrictions around several key roads near the venue.