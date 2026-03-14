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  • Karan Aujla Chandigarh Concert Today: Traffic Advisory Issued, Key Roads to AVOID Near PCA Stadium | Check Routes, Restrictions & Police Deployment in Mohali

Karan Aujla Chandigarh Concert Today: Traffic Advisory Issued, Key Roads to AVOID Near PCA Stadium | Check Routes, Restrictions & Police Deployment in Mohali

Thousands of fans are expected to gather today for a massive live performance by Karan Aujla in the Chandigarh-Mohali region, prompting authorities to issue a special traffic advisory. The concert will take place at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, where over 20,000 spectators are expected to attend the show this evening. To manage the heavy rush of vehicles and fans arriving for the event, Mohali police have announced traffic diversions and restrictions around several key roads near the venue.

Published By: Published: March 14, 2026 17:51:04 IST
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Karan Aujla Chandigarh Concert Timing
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Karan Aujla Chandigarh Concert Today: Traffic Advisory Issued, Key Roads to AVOID Near PCA Stadium | Check Routes, Restrictions & Police Deployment in Mohali

Karan Aujla Chandigarh Concert Timing

The live show is scheduled to begin around 7 PM and continue until about 10 PM. Fans from across the Chandigarh tricity and other cities are expected to attend the performance.

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Karan Aujla Chandigarh Concert: Traffic Restrictions
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Karan Aujla Chandigarh Concert: Traffic Restrictions

Traffic movement may remain restricted near the stadium area during peak evening hours. Police have asked commuters to allow extra travel time due to the expected rush.

Karan Aujla Chandigarh Concert: Roads to Avoid
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Karan Aujla Chandigarh Concert: Roads to Avoid

Commuters have been advised to avoid:
Phase 9 area in Mohali
Roads surrounding PCA Stadium
Nearby connecting routes during peak concert hours.

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Karan Aujla Chandigarh Concert Security
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Karan Aujla Chandigarh Concert Security

Around 4,500 police personnel have been deployed across Mohali to handle traffic, security and crowd management.

Karan Aujla Chandigarh Concert Traffic Advisory
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Karan Aujla Chandigarh Concert Traffic Advisory

Residents are encouraged to use public transport or shared travel. People passing through Mohali city centre should plan their journey early and follow instructions from traffic officials.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

Traffic advisories and road restrictions mentioned in this article are based on updates issued by local authorities and police ahead of the event. Commuters are advised to check official announcements and plan their travel accordingly, as traffic arrangements may change depending on crowd movement and security requirements.

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