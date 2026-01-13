LIVE TV
  • Karan Aujla EXPOSED: Latest Controversy, Secret Love Affairs & Personal Life Secrets Revealed

Karan Aujla has suddenly landed in the middle of storming online controversy that no one saw coming. Social media is buzzing with claims and shocking accusations linked to his personal life. With fans divided and questions piling up, the situation is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about celebrity stories right now. Here’s everything you need to know about the popular Punjabi singer, Karan Aujla.

Published: January 13, 2026 11:59:09 IST
Karan Aujla Age
Karan Aujla Age

Karan Aujla was born on 18 January 1997. That makes him 28 years old as of January 2026.

Karan Aujla Songs
Karan Aujla Songs

Some of his well-known songs include Jhanjar, red Eyes, and Sheikh. He also has popular tracks in albums like P-Pop Culture and earlier Making Memories.

Karan Aujla Wife
Karan Aujla Wife

Karan Aujla is married to Palak Aujla, a Canadian makeup artist and entrepreneur. They were in a long-term relationship for nearly a decade before tying the knot in March 2023.

Karan Aujla Latest News
Karan Aujla Latest News

Aujla has recently been in the headlines due to the allegations from the US-based artist, which are going viral on social media. She's claiming that he was in a relationship with her while being married. She says she was unaware of his marital status at the time.

Karan Aujla Controversy
Karan Aujla Controversy

The US-based artist also alleges she was "silenced and publicly shamed" and says Aujla's team tried to spread misinformation to suppress her claims. This situation is trending online and being discussed on social media platforms, though official confirmations or legal actions have not yet been reported.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

